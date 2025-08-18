Dao Vanity Beauty Studio Recognized as 2025 Canadian Choice Award Winner for Beauty Salon

Oakville-based salon celebrated for exceptional service and transformative beauty experiences

OAKVILLE, ONTARIO, CANADA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Dao Vanity Beauty Studio , a premier beauty destination in Oakville, proudly announces its recognition as the 2025 Canadian Choice Award winner in the category of Beauty Salon. This distinguished honour highlights the studio’s commitment to excellence, innovation, and personalized care that helps clients look and feel their best.Dao Vanity Beauty Studio offers a full range of tailored beauty services, from precision haircuts, colour, and correction to lash extensions, permanent makeup, and event or wedding styling. Clients can also enjoy luxury hair, botox and smoothing treatments, all delivered in a welcoming space that celebrates individuality and confidence. Guided by a team of experienced professionals, the studio blends artistry with the latest trends and techniques to consistently exceed expectations.As the Canadian Choice Award continues to recognize outstanding local businesses, the public nomination period for the 2026 Canadian Choice Award will open on August 19, inviting the community to celebrate more businesses that enrich lives through exceptional service and dedication.About Dao Vanity Beauty StudioLocated in Oakville, Ontario, Dao Vanity Beauty Studio is dedicated to enhancing natural beauty through expert services and a client-first approach. The studio’s passion for innovation, attention to detail, and personalized care have earned it a reputation as a trusted beauty partner for individuals seeking elegance and confidence.

