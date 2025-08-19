Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. Announces Online Auctions Across New Jersey September 17 & 18

Industrial Property, Washington Boro, NJ 17.46+/- Acres, Mansfield Twp (Warren), NJ 100+/- Properties, Dennis Twp, NJ

CLINTON, NJ, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. announces three exciting online-only auctions taking place on Wednesday, September 17, and Thursday, September 18, 2025. These auctions present unique opportunities to acquire properties spanning residential, commercial, industrial, agricultural, and coastal categories.By Order of the Borough of Washington : Seven diverse properties in Washington Borough, Warren County, NJ, including residential, commercial, and industrial sites. Each property offers distinct development and investment potential, appealing to builders, investors, and end-users. Washington Borough features over 100 acres of parks and green space, perfect for outdoor recreation, family activities, and community events. Its location provides easy access to major highways like Routes 31 and 57, offering a smooth commute to larger employment hubs while maintaining a peaceful, suburban lifestyle. The online Auction for the Washington Borough properties will conclude on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET. Visit maxspann.com for a complete list of properties and interactive map.By Order of Mansfield Township : 17.46± acres of agricultural zoned land in Mansfield Township, Warren County, NJ. This scenic tract provides the flexibility for residential development in a beautiful, rural setting. Mansfield Township offers peaceful surroundings with rolling hills, wooded areas, and open fields, ideal for private estates, hobby farms, or nature retreats. With easy access to Routes 57, 31, and I-78, Mansfield offers easy commuting to Clinton, Phillipsburg, and the Lehigh Valley. The online Auction for the Mansfield Township parcel will conclude on Wednesday, September 17, 2025 at 11:00AM ET.By Order of Dennis Township : 100+/- lots and structures located throughout Dennis Township, Cape May County, NJ. This substantial portfolio is perfect for neighbors looking to increase their acreage and value of their property and give more flexibility for zoning setbacks/buffering issues as well as those seeking investment opportunities. Dennis Township is home to Belleplain State Forest, the largest woodland tract on the Jersey Cape—perfect for hiking, biking, camping, and birdwatching – and just minutes from the Delaware Bay and Jersey Shore beaches, with easy access to major highways and nearby towns. The online Auction for the Dennis Township properties will conclude on Thursday, September 18, 2025 at 11:00 AM ET. Visit maxspann.com for a complete list of properties and interactive map.“These three auctions bring together a wide range of properties across New Jersey, offering opportunities for every type of buyer,” said Max Spann Jr., President of Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co. “From redevelopment projects to buildable land, these assets provide exceptional value in their respective markets.”Auction Details:Bidding for all properties will take place online via the Max Spann bidding platform and smartphone app. Property Information Packages, including terms, maps, zoning, and online bidding instructions, are available for download at www.maxspann.com or by calling 888-299-1438.About Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Co.Based in Annandale, NJ, with offices in New York and Florida, Max Spann Real Estate & Auction Company is America's premier real estate auction and advisory firm. For over 50 years, our Accelerated Auction Marketing Program has created urgency in the marketplace, allowing sellers to control the terms and timing of the sale of their real estate assets. For more information, please visit www.maxspann.com

