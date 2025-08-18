$1.35 Million Available for Farm to School in Minnesota

Minnesota schools, early childhood education (ECE) centers, and licensed in-home family childcare providers looking to serve locally sourced meals can apply for funding now through the Minnesota Department of Agriculture’s (MDA) Farm to School and Early Care Grant and Local Tots Cost-Share programs. The grant and cost-share program both offer reimbursement for local food purchases of Minnesota grown and raised foods.

The MDA expects to award approximately $1.35 million through our FY 2026 AGRI Farm to School and Early Care programs. We expect to award approximately $200,000 to the Local Tots Cost-Share program, with the remaining funds going towards First Bite, Full Tray, and Equipment grants.

“Farm to School and Early Care is one of our most popular grant programs, and it’s been great to see strong bipartisan support for expanding it,” said Agriculture Commissioner Thom Petersen. “This funding not only brings fresh, local foods to students across Minnesota, it also creates real market opportunities for farmers producing everything from fruits and vegetables to cheese, meat, and other specialty crops. It’s a win for kids and a win for Minnesota agriculture.”

The First Bite Farm to School and Early Care Grant is intended for Minnesota K-12 school districts and ECE centers that are new to buying local foods and want to build skills and experience. Applicants may request a minimum of $2,500 and a maximum of $5,000 in funding, with no match requirement.

The Full Tray Farm to School and Early Care Grant is intended for school districts and ECE centers that have some experience buying local food and want to expand their offerings. Applicants may request up to $35,000 based on the number of meals served as a part of federal meal programs, including the National School Lunch Program or the Child and Adult Care Food Program.

The Local Tots Cost-Share program is intended for family childcare providers. It does not require a cash match for new participants. For participants who received a Local Tots Cost-Share award during the program’s first year in fiscal year 2025, a 1:1 cash match is required. We anticipate awarding approximately $1,000 per provider, but the final amount will depend on overall demand.

Schools and ECE centers applying for either the First Bite or Full Tray grants can also request up to $25,000 for kitchen equipment to process and prepare local foods. Equipment funding must be part of a grant request for local food purchases and cannot be requested on its own. A 1:1 cash match is required. This opportunity is not currently open to Local Tots Cost-Share participants.

The MDA will prioritize projects that increase purchases of a wide range of agricultural products, including culturally relevant foods and specialty crops (e.g., fruits, vegetables, culinary herbs, and horticulture products like maple syrup and honey) and applicants that provide a clear plan to source a variety of agricultural products.

Grant applications and cost-share letters of intent must be submitted by 4 p.m. Central Time (CT) on Thursday, October 23, 2025. Visit the Farm to School and Early Care Programs webpage for eligibility and application details.

Funding for the Farm to School and Early Care and Local Tots Cost-Share programs is made available through the MDA’s Agricultural Growth, Research, and Innovation (AGRI) Program, which administers grants to farmers, agribusinesses, schools, and more throughout Minnesota to advance the state’s agricultural and renewable energy sectors.

