Matrix Basements Offers Football Fans a Chance to Attend Major NFC Matchup

With over 12,000 basements transformed, now Matrix is transforming one Sunday into an unforgettable fan experience.

Matrix Basements is thrilled to launch this ticket sweepstakes and transform one lucky fan’s Sunday into the ultimate football experience.” — Nick Richmond

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basements is giving fans the chance to score big! Now through September 1, 2025, football enthusiasts can enter for the opportunity to win two tickets to see the Detroit Lions take on the Chicago Bears live in one of the season’s most electrifying matchups.The winner will experience the roar of Ford Field, the intensity of a classic NFC showdown, and the thrill of cheering on their team in person — the kind of unforgettable game-day memory every fan dreams about.“We’re thrilled to launch this sweepstakes and give fans a chance to be part of such an exciting game,” said Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basements. “Matrix has transformed over 12,000 basements into amazing living spaces, and now we want to transform one lucky fan’s Sunday into the ultimate football experience.”How to Enter:Fans can enter the sweepstakes online at MatrixBasements.com/Offers/Tickets. No purchase is necessary to enter.Entries will be accepted through September 1, 2025, and the winner will be announced shortly after. Official sweepstakes rules and eligibility requirements are available at MatrixBasements.com/Lions-Terms.Don’t sit this one out — join the excitement, enter today, and you could be in the stands as the Lions and Bears battle it out in front of 65,000 roaring fans!About Matrix BasementsMatrix Basements is the nation’s largest basement finishing contractor, with over 12,000 basements completed. Dedicated to quality craftsmanship, innovative design, and lasting value, Matrix helps homeowners turn underused spaces into unforgettable places to live, work, and play.

