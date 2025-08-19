Sunwise Capital Adds Equipment Financing, Taps Industry Expert Chris Murray to Lead New Division

Chris Murray, Director of Equipment Financing Sunwise Capital

Sunwise Capital’s new equipment financing division unlocks growth opportunities for vendors and business owners nationwide.

Bringing on Chris Murray positions us to offer a best-in-class lending experience and deepen our relationships with vendors and business owners nationwide.” — Mark Kane

BOCA RATON, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sunwise Capital, a trusted name in small business lending since 2010, today announced the expansion of its lending portfolio with the launch of a dedicated Equipment Financing Division—a strategic move that positions the company to serve both business owners and equipment vendors across the United States. To lead this initiative, Sunwise Capital has appointed Christopher Murray as Director of Equipment Financing.

As equipment financing demand surges across industries, including construction, healthcare, manufacturing, and transportation, Sunwise Capital is stepping forward with a streamlined, boutique approach that combines speed, service, and customized funding solutions. The new division will provide financing for equipment purchases ranging from $10,000 to $30 million, with flexible structures including leases, loans, and hybrid solutions.

"Adding equipment financing is a natural extension of our mission to provide smart, accessible capital solutions for growing businesses," said Mark Kane, CEO of Sunwise Capital. "It also opens the door to valuable partnerships with vendors and manufacturers who need financing options to close more sales. With Chris Murray leading this division, we're poised to become a major player in this space."

A Veteran with Deep Industry Roots

Christopher Murray brings nearly 20 years of experience in equipment financing, commercial lending, and strategic business development. His career spans leadership roles at Direct Capital, Balboa Capital, On Deck Capital, and most recently, as President of Coastal Kapital. A former U.S. Marine with a background in construction and facilities management, Murray combines disciplined execution with a strong network of financial professionals and vendor relationships.

"Sunwise Capital is a company that understands how to move fast, deliver real value, and build lasting partnerships," said Murray. "I’m excited to build a best-in-class equipment financing program—one that meets the needs of today’s business owners and enables vendors to close more deals, faster."

A Resource for Business Owners and Equipment Vendors

The new division will serve two core audiences:

1. Business Owners — Seeking fast, flexible equipment financing to invest in growth, replace outdated machinery, or take advantage of year-end tax incentives such as Section 179 deductions.

2. Equipment Vendors & Dealers — Looking for a trusted financing partner to help their clients buy with confidence, reduce time-to-close, and increase sales volume with pre-qualified financing options.

Sunwise Capital’s process is designed to be fast and frictionless, with funding available in as little as the same day or 24 hours, depending on the deal structure. The company’s in-house underwriting team ensures consistency, transparency, and high approval rates—without the red tape typically associated with traditional banks.

About Sunwise Capital

Founded in 2010, Sunwise Capital has provided working capital and business loans to thousands of small and mid-sized businesses nationwide. Known for its high-touch service model and reputation for speed and reliability, Sunwise Capital has become a go-to source of funding for companies seeking an alternative to traditional financing.

With the addition of its Equipment Financing Division, Sunwise Capital continues its commitment to supporting American entrepreneurship through flexible, responsible lending solutions.

