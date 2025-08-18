Barcodes are the Latest Twist on Imposter Scams

COLUMBIA, S.C. – Scammers constantly change tactics and the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) is warning consumers about their latest schemes involving barcodes. Scammers send the barcodes to victims with instructions to go to popular retail stores like CVS, Walgreens or Walmart to load money onto gift cards, prepaid cards, cryptocurrency or “E-cash.”

The scammers may pretend to be law enforcement and demand payment for a fine, or they may say they are from a utility company and you must pay them to prevent having your service cut off. Real law enforcement officers and utility employees will never send you a barcode and insist you take it to a store to pay.

While their stories and tactics may change, these red flags can help you spot a scam:

Scammers PRETEND to be someone you know or recognize. Whether it’s a government agency, business or organization you know, scammers love to act like people they think you’ll trust.

to be someone you know or recognize. Whether it’s a government agency, business or organization you know, scammers love to act like people they think you’ll trust. Scammers say there’s a PROBLEM or a PRIZE . They might say you’re in trouble with the government, that you owe money or someone in your family had an emergency. Some scammers say there’s a problem with a financial account and you need to verify information. Others say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes, but you must pay a fee to get it.

. They might say you’re in trouble with the government, that you owe money or someone in your family had an emergency. Some scammers say there’s a problem with a financial account and you need to verify information. Others say you won money in a lottery or sweepstakes, but you must pay a fee to get it. Scammers PRESSURE you to act now. They want you to act before you have time to think. They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, or shut down your accounts.

you to act now. They want you to act before you have time to think. They might threaten to arrest you, sue you, or shut down your accounts. Scammers tell you to PAY in a specific way. Scammers love to ask for payment in ways that are difficult to trace. These include prepaid debit cards, gift cards, cryptocurrency, wire transfers and payment apps

Download Ditch the Pitch, SCDCA's guide to guarding against scams, for more information on how to spot a scam.

If you suspect you paid a scammer, act quickly. Contact the company that you used to send the money and tell them what happened. Ask for help reversing the payment. File a police report with your local law enforcement. Report scams to SCDCA by calling (800) 922-1594 or visiting consumer.sc.gov and click the How Do I… button, then Report a Scam.

About SCDCA

Established in 1974, DCA has fifty years of experience in protecting South Carolina consumers while recognizing those businesses that act honestly and fairly. Cultivating a marketplace comprised of well-informed consumers and businesses prevents deceptive and unfair business practices, allows legitimate business activity to flourish, resulting in the promotion of competition and a healthier economy.

###