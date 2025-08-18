BLACK WOMEN LED PRODUCTION OF A GRITTY DRAMA TV SERIES FEATURING HIP-HOP ARTISTS DEBUTING AT THE HIP-HOP FILM FESTIVAL

Producer Shacola Thompson Producer Carole Copeland Writer/Director Marc Cayce

BLACK WOMEN LED PRODUCTION "HALFWAY HOUSE" TV SERIES

As Black women leading a male-driven series, we’re telling a story that’s raw, real, and unapologetically authentic.” — Shacola Thompson

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The Hip Hop Film Festival returns for its 10th anniversary from August 21–24, 2025, in New York City, celebrating with a dynamic mix of world-class films, Master Cyphers (the festival’s signature TED Talk–style series for independent filmmakers), and appearances by some of the biggest names in entertainment. The festival will be hosted across multiple venues, including Harlem Film House HQ, Look Dine-In Cinemas, DCTV Firehouse Cinema, and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.On Friday, August 22, at 8:00 PM, Opening Night Screenings at Look Dine-In Cinemas, 657 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019, will feature the explosive TV drama series Halfway House.Produced by dynamic industry powerhouses Shacola Thompson and Carole Copeland, alongside Executive Producer Adam Karp and Writer/Director Marc Cayce , Halfway House is a gritty, high-stakes drama where redemption, betrayal, and survival collide. The series brings together an all-star, hip-hop-infused cast, featuring:• Maino – Brooklyn rap legend• Sticky Fingaz – Hip-hop veteran & actor (Onyx)• Damion Hall – Founding member of GUY, New Jack Swing pioneer• Patrick Faucette – The Haves and the Have Nots, All American• Dennis L.A. White – Notorious, Law & Order: SVU• Gary Anthony Sturgis – Pride, Diary of a Mad Black WomanSet inside a volatile Los Angeles halfway house, the series follows eight ex-convicts with dangerous secrets and tangled pasts, forced to coexist under the watchful eyes of a corrupt probation officer and a calculating therapist until a mysterious death threatens to destroy them all.“We are incredibly proud to open the Hip Hop Film Festival with Halfway House,” says Producer Shacola Thompson. “As Black women leading a male-driven series, we’re telling a story that’s raw, real, and unapologetically authentic.”Director Marc Cayce will not only be on hand for the Opening Night screening but will also be a featured speaker during the festival’s “Master Cyphers” series, offering an insider’s perspective on blending hip-hop culture, urban storytelling, and television drama. Several cast members are also slated to appear, bringing additional star power to the red carpet.Event Details:Halfway House – Hip Hop Film Festival Opening Night Screening📅 Friday, August 22, 2025🕗 8:00 PM📍 Look Dine-In Cinemas, 657 West 57th Street, New York, NY 10019Why Critics Should WatchHalfway House is Oz meets The Wire with an urban, contemporary pulse a drama/thriller built for fans of Power, Your Honor, and Orange Is the New Black. Its collision of redemption, betrayal, and survival delivers high-impact storytelling that is both culturally relevant and universally gripping.Join the Growing BuzzFollow the Conversation:#HalfwayHouse | #HalfwayHouseSeriesAbout the Hip Hop Film FestivalThe Hip Hop Film Festival was founded to celebrate and preserve hip-hop culture through film, shining a spotlight on storytellers from the global hip-hop community. Now in its 10th year, the festival showcases a curated mix of films, Master Cyphers, and special events across venues in New York City, including Harlem Film House HQ, Look Dine-In Cinemas, DCTV Firehouse Cinema, and the Schomburg Center for Research in Black Culture.Capitol Public Relations LLC is a Public Relations firm based in Washington, D.C. Metro Area servicing corporate, entertainment and sports professionals nationwide and internationally www.capitolpublicrelations.com

Halfway House Teaser

