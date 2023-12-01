FOREMOST ENTERTAINMENT UNVEILS PROVOCATIVE DRAMA "BLACKSKIN," CAPTURING THE ECHOES OF GEORGE FLOYD'S UPRISING
Foremost Entertainment proudly announces the North American Limited Theatrical release of "BlackSkin," a stirring and controversial drama set against the poignant backdrop of the aftermath of George Floyd's uprising. The film is scheduled to debut at Emagine Eagan (Minneapolis, MN), Chatham Cinema Powered by Emagine (Chicago, IL), and The Riviera Powered by Emagine (Detroit, MI) on December 1, 2023.
Written and directed by the esteemed Marc Cayce and produced by Carole Copeland, "BlackSkin" was primarily filmed on location in Minneapolis, MN. The BlackSkin Original Motion Picture Soundtrack is by the Grammy winning group "Sounds of Blackness."
In a raw and compelling narrative, "BlackSkin" delves into Minneapolis's turbulent struggle against police violence, showcasing a community grappling with the recurring trauma of police brutality against black men in America. Director Marc Cayce, known for his thought-provoking works, brings to life this impactful production featuring a stellar cast including Miguel A. Nunez Jr. (BET's "The Family Business" and "Juwanna Mann"), Duane Finley ("The Wood," "Kings of LA"), and Cocoa Brown ("The Wood," "Kings of LA").
The story centers on Phillip, a black man, whose routine drive with his fiancée and stepdaughter takes a tragic turn when a minor traffic stop escalates into a fatal encounter with the police, captured live by his horrified fiancée. As the community mourns Phillip's death, protests erupt, spiraling into riots. Phillip's cousin, Louis, finds himself caught in the chaos, prompting a reevaluation of his own life. Determined to rebuild, Louis embarks on a journey to establish a restaurant in Uptown Minneapolis.
"BlackSkin" offers an unflinching portrayal of Louis Hunter's life in the aftermath of his cousin's senseless killing. It navigates his journey as he endeavors to pick up the shattered pieces and pave a new path by launching a plant-based, health-focused restaurant, echoing the resilience and hope in the face of tragedy.
Following its limited theatrical release, "BlackSkin" is set to premiere on all major streaming platforms in the US and Canada on February 29th, 2024. Based on true events, this film authentically examines the challenges and resilience of those affected by systemic injustices.
BlackSkin Movie Trailer