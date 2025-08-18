AI CERTs® Introduces AI Legal Certification Bundle to Equip Legal Professionals for the Digital Age

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- AI CERTs has announced the launch of its AI Legal Certification Bundle , a role-based program designed to equip legal professionals with the expertise to navigate the rapidly evolving intersection of law and artificial intelligence. This comprehensive bundle combines four globally recognized certifications: AI+ Everyone™, AI+ Executive™, AI+ Ethics™, and AI+ Legal ™. It offers a structured learning pathway that delivers both foundational AI literacy and specialized legal application skills.The AI Legal Certification Bundle delivers an in-depth curriculum covering essential AI concepts, strategic leadership approaches, ethical and governance frameworks, and sector-specific applications in legal contexts. Through high-quality video content, e-books, podcasts, audiobooks, and module-based quizzes, participants gain practical, real-world insights. Each module concludes with an online exam, and successful candidates receive a blockchain-verified certificate that is globally recognized and accepted by employers and organizations worldwide.The legal sector is undergoing digital transformation, and AI integration is becoming a critical driver of efficiency, accuracy, and decision-making. From automated contract review and AI-assisted legal research to predictive case analytics, technology is reshaping how legal work is delivered. However, the adoption of AI in the legal field brings unique challenges, particularly around ethics, compliance, and responsible use. Many legal professionals lack the technical understanding and operational frameworks required to integrate AI effectively while adhering to legal and regulatory standards. The AI Legal Certification Bundle addresses this gap by providing a structured program that empowers professionals to implement AI tools responsibly, strategically, and with full consideration of ethical implications.The program includes:• AI+ Everyone™:Fundamentals of AI, its applications, and emerging technologies.• AI+ Executive™:Strategic leadership training for AI-driven decision-making and innovation.• AI+ Ethics™: Principles of ethical AI, bias mitigation, governance, and compliance.• AI+ Legal™: Specialized training on AI applications in law, including automation, predictive analytics, privacy law, and regulatory frameworks.The AI Legal Certification Bundle is designed for practicing lawyers, in-house counsels, legal consultants, compliance officers, and law students seeking to strengthen their ability to lead AI adoption in legal practice. With its comprehensive coverage and global recognition, this certification bundle ensures that legal professionals are prepared to meet the demands of the modern AI-enabled legal environment.About AI CERTsAI CERTsis a globally recognized certification body specializing in role-based credentials in artificial intelligence and blockchain technologies. Aligned with ISO 17024:2012 standards, its programs set a global benchmark for quality and credibility, empowering professionals with practical, job-ready skills through hands-on, real-world application.Serving a broad spectrum of roles, from developers and data analysts to business leaders and frontline teams, AI CERTsbridges the global tech skills gap with our ever-expanding portfolio.With 50 established role-based certifications, currently in the market, and 50 new certifications in development, the organization remains firmly positioned at the forefront of emerging technology education.For more information, visit www.aicerts.ai For media queries: media@aicerts.ai.

