Ampcus Expands BFSI Team, Taps Global IT Industry Veteran Raj Narayan

Ampcus is a global business and technology consulting and staff augmentation firm serving Fortune 500 companies, government agencies and nonprofits.

Raj is a proven leader. His deep experience in financial services, consumer goods, utilities, and healthcare makes him an ideal fit for Ampcus as we continue to expand within the BFSI vertical.” — Ampcus President Salil Sankaran

CHANTILLY, VA, UNITED STATES, July 30, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ampcus, Inc. , a global leader in business and technology consulting and staff augmentation, is pleased to welcome Raj Narayan as Senior Vice President, Strategic Sales.With over 25 years of experience driving multimillion-dollar growth for top-tier IT services firms, Narayan brings a proven track record of strategic sales leadership, enterprise solutioning, and delivery execution across global markets.“Raj is a proven leader and connector,” said Ampcus President Salil Sankaran. “He has consistently built and led high performing sales and solutions teams across North America, EMEA, and APAC—delivering enterprise-wide transformations across Gen AI, AI/ML, cloud, ERP, data engineering, application services, and workplace modernization. His deep experience in financial services, consumer goods, utilities, and healthcare makes him an ideal fit for Ampcus as we continue to expand within the BFSI vertical.”Narayan joins Ampcus following successful leadership roles at Accenture, Avanade, and other consulting firms. He has led regional P&Ls, built a Microsoft Center of Excellence, and executed complex global programs – pairing technical insight with strong business acumen. His ability to guide transformation initiatives across industries has earned him the trust of clients and colleagues alike.“Ampcus is one of the industry’s best-kept secrets,” said Narayan. “I’m excited to help unlock the company’s next stage of growth and building our presence in the Banking & Financial Services segment and delivering outcome-driven solutions in cloud, ERP, data engineering and digital workplace transformation. Our team is ready, and the opportunity is immense.”To schedule a meeting, visit www.ampcus.com or connect with Raj on LinkedIn

