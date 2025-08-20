U.S. Amputee Cup and National Team Stars Return to New England This September

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The third annual U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup, hosted by American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA) featuring stars from the U.S. National Amputee Soccer Team, is set to return to New England this September. The U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup is expected to deliver a thrilling weekend of elite competition, celebration, and community.

Taking place at Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA from September 12-14, 2025, the tournament brings together the nation’s top amputee soccer athletes in what promises to be the biggest and most competitive edition yet.

This marks the second consecutive year New England will host the Cup, having lifted the inaugural trophy in 2023. The tournament debuted with four teams in its first year and expanded to five in 2024, where Miami captured the title.

Teams from New England, New York, Miami, Colorado-Columbus, Chicago, and Arena FC (Delaware) will battle it out for the crown, with the Championship Final set for Sunday afternoon. The year’s event offers soccer fans the first opportunity to see the U.S. Men’s National Team heroes in action, following their superb Gold Cup campaign to earn qualification to the 2026 World Cup.

For the first time, women’s amputee soccer matches will also take place at the U.S. Amputee Soccer Cup tournament in Weymouth - also featuring the country’s elite athletes who secured a second-place finish for the U.S. National Team at the inaugural Women’s World Cup in November, 2024 that took place in Colombia.

In addition to competitive play, there will also be youth clinics for the next generation of amputee soccer stars, plus vendors, music, and food trucks, creating a festival‑style atmosphere.

"We’re thrilled to host the third annual Amp Cup, which promises to be our biggest and best yet. This tournament is more than just competition—it’s a powerful reflection of how far amputee soccer has come in the U.S. and where it's heading. Each year, we see more players, more fans, and more belief in what this sport represents. The growth is real, and this event is proof." Eric Lamberg, President of the American Amputee Soccer Association

Tournament Details:

Venue: Weymouth High School, Weymouth, MA

Dates: Friday, September 12 - Sunday, September 14, 2025

Schedule: Friday: 5:30 PM - 8:00 PM | Saturday: 8:00 AM - 8:00 PM | Sunday: 8:00 AM - 2:00 PM

Get Involved: Interested in being part of this incredible event? Whether you’re looking to play, sponsor, or volunteer, your support can help elevate amputee soccer across the U.S. Contact Danielle Potemri - dpotemri@usampsoccer.org for more information.

Media Access: Interviews with players, coaches, and staff for the tournament are available. Reach out to Dylan Potemri - dylpotemri@usampsoccer.org to coordinate coverage and arrange access to players, coaches, and organizers.

About U.S. Amputee Soccer

The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), offers recreational and competitive opportunities for people of all ages and genders with limb differences to play soccer. The AASA believes that sport has the power to bring people together. Playing amputee soccer provides a sense of community to an underserved population totaling over two million people in the United States and offers opportunity in the face of adversity.

The AASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a legacy of over forty years of service to the limb difference community and is the founder of the worldwide organized sport of amputee soccer. The Association is the sole governing body and international representative to the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) and the only US entity authorized to form national teams for international and World Cup competitions. Learn more about us at www.usampsoccer.org.

