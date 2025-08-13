American Amputee Soccer Association Receives $200,000 U.S. Soccer Federation’s Innovate to Grow Grant

AASA Logo

STONY BROOK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA) is proud to announce that it has been awarded a $200,000 grant from U.S. Soccer’s Innovate to Grow Program. This three-year grant will accelerate AASA’s mission to expand and professionalize amputee soccer across the United States, enhance player development pathways, and create lasting opportunities for adaptive athletes nationwide.

The funding will focus on four key areas of growth:

1. Regional Development & Player Pathways

The grant will help AASA establish and strengthen regional programs across the U.S., providing introductory equipment and support for new players while building a sustainable competitive structure. A highlight of this effort will be the U.S. Amp Cup, the official national championship for amputee soccer in the United States.

2. Community Outreach & Awareness

AASA personnel will travel to introductory clinics, adaptive sports events, and national conferences to raise awareness, connect with new athletes, and expand the organization’s footprint in local communities.

3. Referee Development Program

Recognizing the importance of officiating in growing the sport, the grant will support the creation of a referee development and training program, including in-person training sessions to ensure the game is officiated at the highest standard nationwide.

4. Coaching Education & Community Alignment

A coaching education initiative will be launched to develop coaches who reflect and serve the communities they work in. This program will ensure that the growth of the sport remains inclusive, equitable, and athlete-centered.

"This grant represents a transformative opportunity for our sport," said Dr. Eric Lamberg, President of the AASA. "Through U.S. Soccer’s Innovate to Grow Program, we can expand access to the game, enhance the athlete experience, and create a sustainable foundation for amputee soccer in the United States."

The AASA remains committed to fostering a community that empowers adaptive athletes and brings the excitement of amputee soccer to more people than ever before. This initiative will lay the foundation for the next generation of players, referees, and coaches, strengthening the sport from the grassroots to the national level.

About the American Amputee Soccer Association

The American Amputee Soccer Association (AASA), offers recreational and competitive opportunities for people of all ages and genders with limb differences to play soccer. The AASA believes that sport has the power to bring people together. Playing amputee soccer provides a sense of community to an underserved population totaling over two million people in the United States and offers opportunity in the face of adversity.

The AASA is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization with a legacy of over forty years of service to the limb difference community and is the founder of the worldwide organized sport of amputee soccer. The Association is the sole governing body and international representative to the World Amputee Football Federation (WAFF) and the only US entity authorized to form national teams for international and World Cup competitions. Learn more about us at www.usampsoccer.org.

