Fort Myers Special Events Advisory Board Has A New Member to Help Drive Cultural and Economic Growth

FORT MYERS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 19, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Jon Barnes, Chairman of The Synergy Group of Companies, Inc., has been appointed to the City of Fort Myers Special Events Advisory Board. In this role, Barnes will help evaluate and shape large-scale public events in Fort Myers based on cultural value, community impact, economic benefit, and alignment with the city’s goals.Barnes brings deep expertise in event production and brand experiences, having led initiatives across entertainment, motorsports, film, and episodic content. His appointment aligns with growing efforts to revitalize Southwest Florida through high-impact, thoughtfully produced events.“As someone who believes in the power of well-designed events to bring communities together, I’m proud to join this board,” said Barnes. “My hope is to support events that spark local engagement, boost tourism, and contribute positively to Fort Myers’ cultural and economic growth.”Barnes’ work spans several specialized businesses under the Synergy Group umbrella:• Synergy Branded collaborates with intellectual property holders to secure product placements, brand integrations, sponsorships, co-branded marketing, hospitality activations, and licensing tailored to entertainment properties.• Synergy Group Events stages memorable, high-impact live experiences.• Synergy Sports Group is behind a new international motorsport championship across fourteen countries, aiming to redefine fan engagement globally.• Synergy Films develops feature films with budgets of $20 million or more, teaming with proven producers, directors, and talent for international success.• Synergy Episodic produces non-scripted series that connect with global audiences and align closely with brand partners.Barnes also serves as President of The Synergy Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that organizes concerts, galas, auctions, and online campaigns to raise funds for other charitable organizations. As a fundraising partner, the Foundation channels proceeds to nonprofits in need.In his role on the Special Events Advisory Board, Barnes will assess event proposals, make recommendations on sponsorship levels or fee waivers, and help guide updates to city event policy. He’ll also help shape a fair and consistent process for public events in Fort Myers.Looking ahead, Barnes expects to coordinate with the city on plans for major festivals including the Electric River Music Conference in downtown Fort Myers’ River District and the Sugar Sand Music Festival at Fort Myers Beach. These events aim to revitalize both the downtown and beach communities by drawing visitors, supporting local businesses, and enriching the region’s cultural life.

