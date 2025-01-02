Submit Release
Harmony Meadows of Lehigh Acres: New Chapter in Senior Living

Harmony Meadows reopens in Lehigh Acres, offering 24/7 care, nutritious meals, and a serene environment for seniors led by Administrator Stacie Urban.

My wife and I wanted to create a place where seniors can experience the quality of life we would want for our loved ones.”
— Jon Barnes, Managing Member of Synergy Care Management Group
LEHIGH ACRES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Synergy Care Management Group LLC has completed the remodeling and reopening of Harmony Meadows, a Residential Assisted Living Facility in Lehigh Acres. The facility aims to provide seniors with a comfortable and supportive environment tailored to their needs.

The facility operates with a commitment to ensuring continuous care. Staff members are on-site and awake 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist residents with daily activities and offer peace of mind to families.

Creating a Space for Community and Comfort

The remodeled facility includes a private screened-in courtyard featuring a pool. This space provides residents a tranquil area to relax, enjoy meals, or spend time with loved ones in a welcoming environment designed for connection and serenity.

Emphasis on Nutrition and Well-Being

Harmony Meadows places a focus on healthful dining, with meals freshly prepared and curated by a licensed dietitian to meet the nutritional needs of seniors. This approach ensures residents receive balanced meals that support their overall well-being.

Leadership and Vision

Stacie Urban serves as the administrator of Harmony Meadows. With extensive experience in senior care, Urban’s leadership is centered on creating an environment where residents feel supported and valued. Her approach reflects the facility’s mission to prioritize quality of life for its residents.

Background on Synergy Care Management Group

Jon Barnes, Managing Member of Synergy Care Management Group, shared the motivation behind this endeavor: “My wife and I wanted to create a place where seniors can experience the quality of life we would want for our loved ones.”

Opportunities to Learn More

Harmony Meadows invites the community to explore its facilities and learn more about its services. Families are encouraged to arrange a tour to see firsthand the care and environment provided.

