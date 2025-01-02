Harmony Meadows of Lehigh Acres: New Chapter in Senior Living

Logo for Harmony Meadows of Lehigh Acres Stacie Urban, Administrator of Harmony Meadows of Lehigh Acres Front of Harmony Meadows of Lehigh Acres

LEHIGH ACRES, FL, UNITED STATES, January 2, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Synergy Care Management Group LLC has completed the remodeling and reopening of Harmony Meadows, a Residential Assisted Living Facility in Lehigh Acres. The facility aims to provide seniors with a comfortable and supportive environment tailored to their needs.The facility operates with a commitment to ensuring continuous care. Staff members are on-site and awake 24 hours a day, seven days a week, to assist residents with daily activities and offer peace of mind to families.Creating a Space for Community and ComfortThe remodeled facility includes a private screened-in courtyard featuring a pool. This space provides residents a tranquil area to relax, enjoy meals, or spend time with loved ones in a welcoming environment designed for connection and serenity.Emphasis on Nutrition and Well-BeingHarmony Meadows places a focus on healthful dining, with meals freshly prepared and curated by a licensed dietitian to meet the nutritional needs of seniors. This approach ensures residents receive balanced meals that support their overall well-being.Leadership and VisionStacie Urban serves as the administrator of Harmony Meadows. With extensive experience in senior care, Urban’s leadership is centered on creating an environment where residents feel supported and valued. Her approach reflects the facility’s mission to prioritize quality of life for its residents.Background on Synergy Care Management GroupJon Barnes, Managing Member of Synergy Care Management Group, shared the motivation behind this endeavor: “My wife and I wanted to create a place where seniors can experience the quality of life we would want for our loved ones.”Opportunities to Learn MoreHarmony Meadows invites the community to explore its facilities and learn more about its services. Families are encouraged to arrange a tour to see firsthand the care and environment provided.For more information, contact:Phone: (239) 303-1521Email: hm@synergycareassistedliving.comAddress: Harmony Meadows of Lehigh Acres, 711 Crestline Avenue South, Lehigh Acres, FL 33974Website: synergycareassistedliving.com

