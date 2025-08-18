DESE Announces Semi-Finalists for 2026 Teacher of the Year

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo— The Department of Elementary and Secondary Education (DESE) has announced the 17 Regional Teachers of the Year who have been selected as semi-finalists for the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year award. The Teacher of the Year program spotlights the positive impact teachers have on their students.

The list of semi-finalists includes teachers from multiple grade levels, subject areas, and nearly every region of the state:

Alisha Rinne, Warrensburg R-VI — Maple Grove Elementary, Prekindergarten

Aubrey Shortino, Lee's Summit R-VII — Trailridge Elementary, Kindergarten

Christa Price, Stockton R-I — Stockton R-I Schools, K-12 Gifted

Danielle O'Neil, Springfield Public Schools —Sherwood Elementary, K-5 Physical Education

Dr. Paul Stephen Wright, City of St. Charles School District — St. Charles High School – SUCCESS Campus, High School English Language Arts

Heather Millard, Lincoln County R-III —Ninth Grade Center, American History

Jennifer Shook, Verona R-VII — Verona R-VII, Pre-K-6 Special Education

Keaton Denney, Lone Jack C-6 — Lone Jack Middle and High School, Grades 6-12 Choir

Kimberly Sixta, Hickman Mills C-1 — Ruskin High School, Grades 10-12 Social Studies

Matthew Kennedy, Kirksville R-III — Kirksville High School, Social Studies

Melissa Maness, Special School District St. Louis Co. — South Technical High School, Grades 11-12 Culinary Arts

Rachel Stoll, Jefferson C-123 School District — Jefferson C-123 Elementary, Prekindergarten

Robert Wofford, Salem R-80 — Salem High School, Grades 10-12 English Language Arts

Sara Buckley, Potosi R-III — Trojan Intermediate School, Grade 6 English Language Arts

Sarah Kirksey, Ladue School District —Ladue Horton Watkins High School, Journalism

Stephanie Gladbach, Salisbury R-IV — Salisbury High School, Business

Timothy G. Ryan, Ferguson Florissant R-II —McCluer North High School, English Language Arts

“Heartfelt congratulations to our Teacher of the Year Semi-finalists,” Commissioner of Education Dr. Karla Eslinger said. “Your dedication to your students and passion for education are truly inspiring.”

The Teacher of the Year selection process began with the announcement of 34 Regional Teachers of the Year who represented each of the state’s nine Regional Professional Development Center (RPDC) areas. Next, DESE will announce the finalists for the 2026 Missouri Teacher of the Year award on Thursday, August 28.

Jennifer Jones, an English teacher at Lee’s Summit West High School in the Lee’s Summit R-VII School District, is the 2025 Missouri Teacher of the Year.