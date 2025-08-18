Rezolve.ai Recognized by Everest Group as a Leading Provider of Agentic AI for HR

Everest Group recognized Rezolve.ai as a global leader in Agentic AI for HR, noted for autonomous support, workflow orchestration & employee experience impact.

Being recognized for Agentic AI in HR shows how Rezolve.ai is redefining employee support and shaping the workplace of the future.” — Saurabh Kumar, CEO of Rezolve.ai

DUBLIN, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rezolve.ai, the agentic-AI platform that brings instant, autonomous employee support to modern workplaces, today announced its inclusion in the new Everest Group report, “Tech Provider Spotlight: Agentic AI in Human Resources.” The July 2025 study profiles the global vendors most advanced in deploying autonomous AI agents across the hire-to-retire lifecycle—and highlights Rezolve.ai alongside enterprise platforms such as Microsoft, Workday, ServiceNow and IBM.

The Everest Group research notes that agentic AI is quickly eclipsing rule-based automation, enabling HR teams to deliver faster, more context-aware service, reduce manual effort, and elevate employee experience. Rezolve.ai was featured for its ability to orchestrate end-to-end workflows—spanning conversational support, knowledge management, and intelligent automation—through a single agentic layer.

Saurabh Kumar, CEO & Co-Founder of Rezolve.ai, said on LinkedIn:

“We’re delighted and honored to be recognized by Everest Group as a leading provider of Agentic AI for HR. When we think about the future of work, we envision a world where AI agents and humans seamlessly co-exist and collaborate—where employees turn to specialized AI agents for instant, personalized support, and HR and IT teams harness AI to manage and deliver their work with greater impact. Every day, I wake up with a relentless focus: to build the most comprehensive and intelligent platform that can make this vision of the workplace of the future a reality.”

Source: LinkedIn Post

Adding perspective on commercial momentum, Manish Sharma, Chief Revenue Officer at Rezolve.ai, commented:

“Enterprises are no longer satisfied with chatbots that answer a handful of FAQs. They want autonomous agents that diagnose issues, execute transactions, and continuously learn from every interaction. That’s exactly what Rezolve ai delivers. Being spotlighted by Everest Group validates the measurable results our customers are already seeing—40–60 % faster ticket resolution, double-digit boosts in self-service adoption, and millions saved in support costs. As demand accelerates, we’re scaling our partner ecosystem and go-to-market to bring agentic AI to every HR and IT team ready for the next leap forward.”

Key Takeaways from the Everest Group Report

Agentic AI maturity framework – Rezolve.ai is mapped in the upper tiers for autonomy, multi-agent collaboration, and real-time adaptability.

Provider landscape – One of only 16 vendors worldwide with proven agentic capabilities across HR.

Use-case breadth – Covers hiring, onboarding, policy guidance, and day-to-day employee service through a single intelligent layer.

A Forward Path for HR and IT Leaders

With agentic AI moving from concept to real-world adoption, HR and IT leaders now face the challenge of turning early wins into sustained impact. Independent research, such as the Everest Group spotlight, can help frame the opportunities and maturity levels that matter most. For organizations exploring how autonomous agents could fit into their own service delivery, Rezolve.ai offers a proven, real-world example of what’s possible.

About Rezolve.ai

Rezolve.ai is an agentic-AI platform that transforms employee support by combining a smart knowledge backbone, autonomous workflow execution, and conversational experiences inside collaboration hubs such as Microsoft Teams and Slack. Rezolve.ai helps enterprises reduce support costs, boost productivity, and elevate employee satisfaction through intelligent, always-learning AI agents.

Visit www.rezolve.ai to learn more or request a demo.

