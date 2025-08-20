New Legal Resourcing Report Reveals Costly Associate Attrition and Industry Withdrawal Rates

BigHand's 2025 Legal Talent & Resourcing Report

Data shows the number of associates leaving the legal profession has nearly doubled, exacerbating talent attrition, client demand, and profitability concerns.

CHICAGO, IL, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- BigHand , a leading provider of legal software solutions, has released new industry research on matter resourcing and talent management. ‘Navigating the Million Dollar Problem: Resourcing for Profitability, Client and Talent Retention’ is a comprehensive analysis of current challenges and industry blind spots.It reveals a rising level of attrition across all seniority levels from junior associate to equity partner, and a shocking increase in the number of lawyers leaving the legal profession altogether. One major factor identified is matter resourcing, which remains widely driven by partner preferences versus capacity, skill sets, and career interests.“The cost of losing a third-year associate now exceeds $1 million, yet firms continue to overlook intelligent, data-driven work allocation as a way to keep their young lawyers properly utilized and engaged,” said Eric Wangler, BigHand’s President, Global Legal Market. “Watching your talent walk out the door to a competitor because you weren’t giving them the right work or career opportunities is a recipe for disaster in today’s legal market.”Key findings from ‘Navigating the Million Dollar Problem’ include:- Industry exodus: The number of associates (junior and senior) leaving the legal profession has increased significantly in the last 12 months, from 9% in 2024 to over 16% in 2025.- Firm-wide attrition: Lawyer attrition has worsened at all seniority levels, reaching an average of 27% firm-wide. The resulting service quality and disruption significantly affect firm profitability.- Replacement struggles: Lateral hiring for non-equity partners is providing little, no, or negative impact among half (49%) of respondents, suggesting retention efforts must be prioritized over recruitment.- Subjective work allocation: Over one-third (37%) of legal matter resourcing decisions are based on personal preference over merit, creating unsustainable attorney utilization curves that cause burnout and dissatisfaction.- Data debt: Less than half (49%) of firms report having full data on the capacity and utilization of their associates, with 57% admitting they do not consider profitability in resourcing matters.“This new attrition data is proving that an industry often criticized for being slow to adapt needs to pick up its pace,” said Dave Cook, BigHand’s Global Director – Resource Management. “Less than a quarter of firms have a structured, tech-supported, data-driven approach to resourcing. The talent gap between those who adopt this approach and those who don’t is already growing and will continue to widen quickly.”‘Navigating the Million Dollar Problem’ is based on insights collected in Q1 2025 from over 800 senior law firm leaders, operations and HR professionals, and support services managers across firms with 50+ attorneys in North America and the UK. Its conclusions are supported by first-hand accounts, case studies, and internal data.Download the full report to explore more talent management statistics, matter resourcing recommendations, and legal industry benchmarks.About BigHandBigHand is a leading global provider of technology solutions for busy legal professionals. Its product suite helps law firms improve lawyer and support staff management, document production, financial performance, and matter pricing.The challenges facing law firm professionals are more pressing than ever. BigHand’s team of experts works with 3,300 global law firms, including 81% of the AmLaw 200 and 82% of the UK Top 200, to give clients a better legal experience while strengthening firm profitability.For more information, visit BigHand.com

