Secretary Hughes, local leaders join grand opening celebration for Schütz Container System plant in Kenosha

Grand opening of the new Schutz facility in Kenosha. From left to right: Kenosha Mayor David Bogdala, President and CEO of Schütz Container Systems (North American division) Frederik Wenzel, WEDC Secretary Missy Hughes, and Schütz Group CEO Roland Straßburger.

$166 million project will advance efficiency and sustainability

KENOSHA, WI. AUGUST 18, 2025 – Missy Hughes, Secretary and CEO of the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation (WEDC), today joined company officials and local leaders to celebrate the grand opening of Schütz Container Systems’ new production facility in Kenosha.

The 370,000-square-foot facility will boost the company’s presence in one of North America’s most important growth regions, enabling Schütz to distribute its high-quality packaging even more efficiently and sustainably.

“The new facility marks a significant step in expanding our capabilities and strengthening our commitment to the North American, and especially the Midwest, market. With this state-of-the-art production site, we can provide our customers with our renowned quality products and services while continuing to focus on sustainability and reducing our carbon footprint,” said Frederik Wenzel, President and CEO of Schütz Container Systems.

The $166 million project is expected to create 185 jobs over the next five years and serve as a key development for Kenosha. The project is another example of new investments in manufacturing and job creation in Kenosha and the area. Given the logistical advantages of the site but also the access to a large skilled workforce, Schütz is already fostering future expansion opportunities in Kenosha.

The new plant in Kenosha complements the 13 other sites in Schütz’s U.S. network to guarantee supply security and flexibility. It also embodies and emphasizes the company’s philosophy of combining customer proximity, supply security and sustainability. Shortening transport routes reduces the carbon footprint of the products, which is fully in line with Schütz’s Green Lifecycle Management.

In the fall of 2025, the Kenosha site will be expanded to include a modern facility for reconditioning used industrial packaging, which represents yet another step towards a circular economy.“

“With its commitment to quality and sustainability and its investment in Kenosha, Schütz is the kind of innovative manufacturer that belongs in Wisconsin,” Secretary Hughes said. “WEDC is pleased to partner with them to ensure their success in our state.”

WEDC is providing up to $1 million in performance-based state tax credits for the project. The amount of credits the company will receive is contingent on the amount of capital invested and the number of jobs created.

“The City of Kenosha is pleased to welcome Schütz to our community”, said Mayor David Bogdala. “Schütz is known as a leader in container solutions. The plant will strategically serve Midwest markets, while providing a sizable investment and quality job opportunities in Kenosha.”