Beyond Access EBC Financial Group Partners With Academic Community to Promote Informed and Responsible Investing Culture

From the classroom to the market—EBC Financial Group joins UNAM’s academic community to foster informed, responsible investing among the next generation of Latin American traders.

Bridging academic theory and market practice becomes essential to prepare investors in an increasingly volatile economy.

NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Inflation, interest rate fluctuations, and economic uncertainty are no longer topics reserved for financial experts—they have become part of everyday conversations among people trying to understand how these dynamics affect their financial decisions. In this new landscape, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is deepening its commitment to financial education in Latin America by initiating strategic collaborations with key academic stakeholders.

As part of this effort, EBC hosted a guest lecture in partnership with the Student Chapter of the Mexican Institute of Finance Executives (IMEFU) at the National Autonomous University of Mexico (UNAM). The session, led by José David Rivera, Business Development Manager at EBC Financial Group, focused on identifying investment opportunities through global economic news and was designed for students and young people looking to develop sound judgment and awareness as they approach financial markets.

This collaboration is part of a broader vision: providing access to investment tools is not enough. It must be accompanied by education, analysis, and an ethical foundation that enables future investors to make responsible and sustainable decisions.

Beyond Access: The Urgency of Education Before Execution

In Mexico, for example, traditional savings instruments have recorded an average real annual return of 4.84% over the past 27 years, according to data from the National Commission of the Retirement Savings System (Consar). While this return offers some protection against inflation—recorded at 4.46% annually as of November 2024 according to Banxico—it also highlights the need for alternatives that offer greater growth potential. However, such alternatives require financial education, risk analysis and strategic thinking to be used responsibly.

This search for higher returns has contributed to the surge in financial apps. According to Sensor Tower, investment platforms now dominate financial download rankings in Latin America, with apps like Binance, World App and Coinbase leading in 2024. Yet, the increasing use of these tools does not necessarily translate into meaningful understanding. “There’s a real danger in mistaking access for empowerment,” explained Rivera. “Information without context can be more dangerous than ignorance.”

Regional Impact, Global Vision

The guest lecture at UNAM adds to a broader ecosystem of efforts EBC has developed in Latin America to promote financial literacy. Between December 2023 and June 2025, EBC delivered 84 educational sessions—both in-person and via webinars—benefiting 4,353 aspiring and early-stage traders in Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Peru and Colombia.

These sessions covered topics ranging from macroeconomic analysis to practical tools like TradingView, where users learn to identify patterns, interpret technical signals and apply rational structure to their decision-making. “Our goal isn’t to predict—it’s to develop informed judgment,” said Rivera during the session.

“The collaboration between EBC Financial Group and IMEFU UNAM FE will encourage students to take part in workshops, mentoring sessions, and courses related to the financial world. It will also help broaden their perspectives and opportunities, motivating them to develop projects that promote financial inclusion. Our goal is to foster a financial and entrepreneurial culture that also inspires student participation within financial institutions,” said Paola Martínez, President of IMEFU UNAM FE.

Real Knowledge, Real Tools

Unlike other platforms that focus on product sales, EBC prioritises the development of critical thinking. Through simulators, real-time analysis and multi-format learning resources, the firm seeks to shape investors who can interpret signals, contextualise risk, and operate with discipline.

EBC has integrated tools like TradingView directly into its platform, enabling both novice and experienced users to perform professional-grade technical analysis. It also encourages the use of Copy Trading for newcomers to the market—offering a model for learning through observation without sacrificing individual control.

From Mongolia to Mexico: a global mission

This initiative in Mexico is not an isolated case. In Mongolia, EBC recently signed a cooperation agreement with the International University of Ulaanbaatar, offering international internships, monthly seminars and a priority path for students to access its global office network. Similarly, in Colombia, EBC organised the LATAM Traders’ Exchange, bringing together traders and analysts for workshops focused on closing gaps in education, technology and trust.

From Oxford to Bogotá, from Ulaanbaatar to Mexico City, EBC acts on a clear belief: only an informed public can build sustainable financial markets.

A Long-term Vision for the Region

The collaboration with Mexico’s academic community reinforces the core principle that guides EBC’s work in Latin America: financial development does not begin with a transaction, but with an informed conversation. Through initiatives like this, EBC continues to build bridges between knowledge, technology and purpose—and does so with the conviction that preparing investors today lays the foundation for stronger, fairer economies tomorrow.

###

Disclaimer: This article reflects the observations of EBC Financial Group and all its global entities. It is not financial or investment advice. Trading in commodities and foreign exchange (FX) involves significant risk of loss, potentially exceeding your initial investment. Consult a qualified financial advisor before making any trading or investment decisions, as EBC Financial Group and its entities are not liable for any damages arising from reliance on this information.

About EBC Financial Group

Founded in London, EBC Financial Group (EBC) is a global brand known for its expertise in financial brokerage and asset management. Through its regulated entities operating across major financial jurisdictions—including the UK, Australia, the Cayman Islands, Mauritius, and others—EBC enables retail, professional, and institutional investors to access global markets and trading opportunities, including currencies, commodities, CFDs and more.

Trusted by investors in over 100 countries and honoured with global awards including multiple year recognition from World Finance, EBC is widely regarded as one of the world’s best brokers with titles including Best Trading Platform and Most Trusted Broker. With its strong regulatory standing and commitment to transparency, EBC has also been consistently ranked among the top brokers—trusted for its ability to deliver secure, innovative, and client-first trading solutions across competitive international markets.

EBC’s subsidiaries are licensed and regulated within their respective jurisdictions. EBC Financial Group (UK) Limited is regulated by the UK's Financial Conduct Authority (FCA); EBC Financial Group (Cayman) Limited is regulated by the Cayman Islands Monetary Authority (CIMA); EBC Financial Group (Australia) Pty Ltd, and EBC Asset Management Pty Ltd are regulated by Australia's Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC); EBC Financial (MU) Ltd is authorised and regulated by the Financial Services Commission Mauritius (FSC).

At the core of EBC are a team of industry veterans with over 40 years of experience in major financial institutions. Having navigated key economic cycles from the Plaza Accord and 2015 Swiss franc crisis to the market upheavals of the COVID-19 pandemic. We foster a culture where integrity, respect, and client asset security are paramount, ensuring that every investor relationship is handled with the utmost seriousness it deserves.

EBC is a proud official foreign exchange partner of FC Barcelona and continues to drive impactful partnerships to empower communities – namely through the UN Foundation’s United to Beat Malaria initiative, Oxford University’s Department of Economics, and a diverse range of partners to champion initiatives in global health, economics, education, and sustainability.

https://www.ebc.com/

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.