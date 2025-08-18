Physician-Turned-Patient Unveils Hilarious and Honest Medical Memoir on Dysautonomia: 'Tilted' by Dr. Khalid Saeed

Physician Dr. Khalid Saeed brings humor and insight to dysautonomia in Tilted, a witty, empowering memoir blending science and sarcasm.

TAMPA, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- With razor-sharp wit, unapologetic honesty, and a doctor’s eye for detail, board-certified physician Dr. Khalid Saeed, D.O. invites readers into the dizzying, disorienting, and often misunderstood world of dysautonomia in his new book, Tilted: A Medical Memoir of Dysautonomia and Other Horizontal Pursuits. Part survival guide, part medical deep dive, and part stand-up comedy routine, Tilted is a lifeline for the “functionally horizontal” and a reality check for anyone who thinks “just drink more water” is a cure.

From personal stories to decoding medical jargon with biting sarcasm, Dr. Saeed blends firsthand patient experience with clinical expertise to deliver a book that is as informative as it is entertaining. In Tilted, readers will find:

Clear, relatable breakdowns of symptoms like POTS, OH, and NCS that finally make sense.

Evidence-based management strategies paired with real-world, “I’ve tried this” hacks.

Snarky, spot-on guides to navigating testing, flares, dating, travel, and everyday life with a malfunctioning nervous system.

A rebellious, compassionate voice that validates and empowers those living with invisible illness.



“Dysautonomia isn’t just a medical condition—it’s a life condition,” says Dr. Saeed. “I wanted to create the book I wish I had when I first got sick—one that speaks science and sarcasm in equal measure and reminds people they’re not broken, they’re adaptive.”

About the Author

Dr. Khalid Saeed, D.O. is a board-certified physician, medical educator, and self-proclaimed glucose rebel. After diagnosing himself with Type 2 diabetes, he reversed the condition through a low-carb lifestyle, evidence-based medicine, and an unshakable sense of humor. He now applies that same blend of science and sass to living with dysautonomia, helping others navigate complex health challenges without losing themselves—or their ability to laugh.

When not writing or working with patients, Dr. Saeed can be found interrogating nutrition labels, praising avocados, and hoarding continuous glucose monitor and tilt table test data like its digital gold. He lives in Florida with his family, a suspiciously judgmental fridge, and enough gadgets to launch his own insulin resistance and orthostatic intolerance uprising.

Book Details:

Title: Tilted: A Medical Memoir of Dysautonomia and Other Horizontal Pursuits

Author: Khalid Saeed, D.O.

Release Date: August 1, 2025

Publisher: Khalid Saeed, D.O.

Available On: Amazon and Apple Books

