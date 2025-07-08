Orchard Mental Health Group Expands Regional Footprint and Clinical Capabilities

“We are so excited to partner with our colleagues at GBCC, Oasis, and MCA.” — Carrie Singer, PsyD, founder of Orchard Mental Health Group.

ROCKVILLE, MD, UNITED STATES, July 8, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Orchard Mental Health Group (OMHG)https://orchardmentalhealth.com/ is pleased to announce the continued expansion of its behavioral health services across Maryland and Northern Virginia. Through the integration of Greater Baltimore Counseling Center (GBCC) https://gbcc.com/ , Oasis: The Mental Health Center https://oasisbhuc.com/ , and Maryland Counseling Associates (MCA) https://www.marylandcounselingassociates.com/, we have united under a shared vision to provide accessible, inclusive, and high-quality mental health care.

With a combined legacy of nearly 50 years of community service; GBCC with 29 years, OMHG with 10 years, and MCA with 7 years, we have built a robust regional network grounded in clinical excellence and meaningful community impact.

OMHG now operates with a team of 165+ interdisciplinary providers, including nurse practitioners, psychologists, licensed counselors, and clinical social workers, delivering more than 120,000 client visits annually. Our services include individual, family, and group therapy, comprehensive psychological testing, and medication management, with flexible in-person and virtual options designed to meet clients where they are.

We also provide a wide range of specialty programs to support unique populations and emerging mental health needs:

● Spravato® (esketamine) for treatment-resistant depression

● Suboxone® for opioid use disorder

● Short-term, solution-focused therapy: A focused, solution-oriented model delivered over 8 -12 sessions, helping clients gain resilience, build skills, and address acute challenges such as life transitions or workplace stress

● First Responder Support: Trauma-informed care tailored for military, law enforcement, firefighters, and emergency personnel

● LGBTQ+ Affirmative Therapy: Identity-affirming care in a respectful, inclusive therapeutic environment

● Culturally-informed care, available in several languages

We are proudly in-network with all major insurance plans, ensuring our services remain affordable and accessible for individuals and families across the region.

“This growth reflects more than just scale—it represents a strategic and values-driven investment in the communities we serve,” said Juliane Schoenherr, Chief Operating Officer of Orchard Mental Health Group. “By aligning strong operational systems with exceptional clinical care, we’re building a foundation that supports both our clients and our clinicians.”

With offices in Rockville, Frederick, Glen Burnie, Bel Air, Perry Hall, Cockeysville, Annapolis, Odenton, Timonium, and Reston, and new locations planned in 2025, OMHG continues to expand its physical footprint to serve both suburban and underserved communities throughout the DMV area.

“We are so excited to partner with our colleagues at GBCC, Oasis, and MCA. It is hard to scale an insurance-based practice while keeping clients and clinicians happy, but we have managed to create a great model and hope to continue partnering and growing to ensure high-quality affordable services are available to clients across the DMV area,” added Carrie Singer, PsyD, founder of Orchard Mental Health Group. “This collaboration empowers us to keep innovating while remaining deeply client-centered.”

OMHG welcomes new clients, referral partners, and community collaborators who share in our mission to make high-quality mental health care accessible to all.

For more information, visit www.orchardmentalhealth.com or call (240) 750-6467.

Media Contact:

Juliane Schoenherr

Chief Operating Officer

juliane.schoenher@orchardmentalhealth.com

