Matt Barnes Named 2025 Volunteer Changemaker by Vital Link

NEWPORT BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Matt Barnes, founder and CEO of Rogue United, has been named the 2025 Volunteer Changemaker by Vital Link, in recognition of his commitment to empowering youth through career exploration, creativity, and hands-on learning. Barnes will be recognized at Empowering Futures, Vital Link’s annual celebration of student achievement and community leadership, on Saturday, Sept. 13, 2025, from 6 to 10 p.m. at the Portola Springs Community Center in Irvine, California.

“Vital Link has a powerful mission—connecting students, especially those from underserved communities, to career pathways that lead to long-term success,” said Neda Arab, Director of Operations at Vital Link. “We’re honored to have Matt as our 2025 Volunteer Changemaker. I’m proud to recognize him on behalf of an organization creating such a meaningful impact.”

Vital Link, a leading nonprofit serving Orange County, connects students—particularly those from underserved communities—to the careers of tomorrow through immersive experiences, skill-building programs, and real-world exposure to high-growth industries. The Volunteer Changemaker award is given to an individual whose service has significantly advanced that mission.

Through Rogue United, Barnes has built a creative ecosystem based in Newport Beach that fuses business, storytelling, and adventure. Under his leadership, Rogue United has launched initiatives ranging from Newport Beach-based Rogue Collective—a collaborative workspace for entrepreneurs and creatives—to Rogue Aviation, one of Southern California’s leading helicopter training and charter companies, operating near John Wayne Airport in Orange County and Long Beach Airport. Rogue Creatives is a marketing agency serving Orange County businesses and nonprofits for branding, video, web, and design needs.

Through these ventures and more, Barnes has cultivated an environment where bold ideas turn into real-world impact. He’s also the force behind Creating Good, a growing movement that includes a magazine, podcast, and in-person gatherings designed to elevate changemakers and help communities thrive.

“Every student deserves the chance to imagine a future and know there’s a place for them in it,” Barnes said. “Vital Link doesn’t just prepare students for careers—it prepares them to lead. I’m honored to support a mission that aligns so deeply with my own values.”

Barnes and his team at Rogue United have partnered with Vital Link on several initiatives to support youth and expand career access, including:

— Hosting immersive student career days at Rogue Collective

— Mentoring student teams and speaking at student events on digital storytelling and branding

— Connecting young people with leaders across creative and technical industries

Tickets and sponsorship opportunities for the Sept. 13 event are available at

https://vitallink.org/empoweringfutures. The evening will feature dinner, drinks, casino games, a silent auction, and the presentation of the Changemaker Awards, honoring individuals and organizations who are making a lasting difference in the lives of young people across Orange County.

About Rogue United

Rogue United is a creative ecosystem where business, storytelling, and community impact intersect. Based in Newport Beach, Rogue United includes ventures such as Rogue Collective, a collaborative workspace for entrepreneurs and nonprofits; Rogue Aviation, a premier helicopter training and charter company; and Creating Good, a growing social impact movement and media platform. Through strategic partnerships, immersive experiences, and storytelling-driven initiatives, Rogue United helps bold ideas take flight—literally and figuratively. Learn more at rogueunited.com.



