Rogue Aviation Unveils the Ultimate Pilot Experience in Southern California

Step into the cockpit and take control of a helicopter, soaring over the stunning landscapes of Southern California and guided by an expert pilot

LONG BEACH, CA, UNITED STATES, April 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Rogue Aviation has launched a new hands-on flight adventure that gives everyday people the chance to pilot a helicopter under the guidance of a certified instructor. The Rogue Aviation Pilot Experience lets participants take control of a helicopter and fly over some of Southern California’s most iconic coastlines and cityscapes.

Launched this month from the company’s Long Beach hub, the Pilot Experience invites adventure-seekers and aspiring aviators to climb into the cockpit, grab the controls, and soar over legendary sites like the Hollywood sign, downtown Los Angeles, the Queen Mary and the pristine Orange County coastline.

“This isn’t a simulator or a passive ride—you are in the pilot’s seat,” said Matt Barnes, Rogue Aviation’s owner and director of education. “It’s a thrilling, safe, fully guided flight that gives you a taste of what it’s like to truly fly.”

This day-as-a-pilot experience includes:

• A safety briefing and pre-flight inspection of your aircraft

• A private hangar tour and photo ops with your pilot

• A scenic 60- or 90-minute flight, with a chance to control the helicopter yourself

• The Hover Challenge—try to hover the aircraft and earn epic bragging rights

• Flight time officially logged in your own pilot logbook

Pricing begins at $897 per person, with options to upgrade aircraft, add guests, capture the moment with GoPro footage, or enjoy lunch from local vendors. Participants also receive exclusive Rogue Aviation Pilot merchandise, including a flight certificate, a pilot wings pin, and a badge of honor—literally.

Whether for a birthday, a bucket list item, or the start of something bigger, the Rogue Aviation Pilot Experience is now booking for individuals and groups, with customizable packages available.

About Rogue Aviation

Rogue Aviation is a premier helicopter services provider in Southern California, offering unique aerial experiences, private charters, and flight training. Known for its state-of-the-art aircraft and expert pilots, Rogue Aviation allows guests to explore Southern California from the skies. Whether through scenic tours or the hands-on Pilot Experience, Rogue Aviation combines adventure, education, and safety for an unforgettable flying experience. Learn more at flyrogue.com.

