G Force Partners with Patriot Fittings for USA-Made Hydraulic & Fuel Components

G Force Performance Products partners with Patriot Fittings to offer precision CNC fittings for automotive conversion and performance projects.

WADSWORTH, OH, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- G Force Performance Products is proud to announce its new authorized partnership with Patriot Fittings, expanding the company’s product offerings to include precision CNC-machined fittings for automotive conversion and performance projects. This partnership will provide USA-manufactured hydraulic and fuel system components to builders seeking reliable connections for their engine swap and performance builds.

Premium Quality Meets Performance Demands

Performance builds and engine conversions require components that can withstand demanding conditions while ensuring leak-free operation. Patriot Fittings addresses these requirements with precision-manufactured components that exceed industry standards for fit, finish, and reliability. Each fitting undergoes complete manufacturing, finishing, and quality inspection processes in the United States, ensuring consistent performance for critical system connections.

This partnership enables G Force customers to source both structural conversion components and precision fluid system fittings from a single authorized supplier, streamlining the procurement process for complex builds requiring multiple specialized components.

Patriot Fittings Collections Now Available Through G Force

G Force Performance Products now carries two essential Patriot Fittings collections designed for performance and conversion applications:

Adapter Fittings – Engineered for seamless connections across a wide range of systems, these precision components enable builders to integrate components from various manufacturers without compatibility concerns.

Heater Hose Fittings – Specifically engineered to withstand heat, pressure, and time, these fittings offer reliable solutions for cooling system connections that must endure continuous heat cycling and pressure variations.

G Force now carries these two essential fitting types and will be expanding the selection with additional options coming soon.

Precision Manufacturing for Critical Applications

All Patriot Fittings components are CNC-machined from either 304 stainless steel or anodized aluminum, depending on application requirements. The manufacturing process maintains tight tolerances to ensure proper thread engagement and leak-free performance under operating conditions. Each component is individually inspected before packaging to verify dimensional accuracy and surface finish quality.

Patriot Fittings’ domestic manufacturing approach ensures quality control throughout the production process while supporting rapid availability for time-sensitive projects. Complete manufacturing operations, from initial machining through final inspection and packaging, take place within United States facilities.

Supporting Complex Build Requirements

Engine conversion and performance projects frequently require fluid system components that accommodate non-standard connections between different manufacturers’ components. Patriot Fittings' adapter solutions enable these cross-platform integrations while maintaining system integrity and performance.

The heater hose fittings specifically address cooling system challenges common in conversion projects, where original equipment connections may not accommodate aftermarket components or modified routing requirements. These engineered solutions eliminate the fabrication steps that can complicate cooling system installations. Successful conversions require both precision fittings and durable engine swap kits to ensure performance and long-term reliability.

About Patriot Fittings

Patriot Fittings manufactures precision hydraulic and fuel system components for automotive performance and conversion applications. The company operates complete USA-based manufacturing facilities with an emphasis on CNC-machined precision and quality control. Components are engineered to meet demanding performance requirements while providing reliable service in critical system applications.

About G Force Performance Products

G Force Performance Products offers transmission crossmembers, adapter plates, and conversion components for the automotive aftermarket. Based in Wadsworth, Ohio, the company serves builders working on engine and transmission conversion projects. Products are available through authorized dealers and directly from the company.

For more information about the new partnership and Patriot Fittings' product offerings, visit https://www.crossmembers.com/ or contact us at info@crossmembers.com.

