London Gold Showcases New Yael Designs Collection

Four distinctive pieces highlight the artistry and craftsmanship of the award-winning jewelry house.

SCOTTSDALE, AZ, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- London Gold is introducing four new designs from Yael Designs, a jewelry house known for blending traditional craftsmanship with contemporary form. The latest arrivals include a gold bracelet, sapphire earrings , a star sapphire necklace, and a sapphire ring , each created with Yael’s hallmark focus on timeless wearability and bold design. London Gold is pleased to showcase this brilliant sapphire collection:This is an 18k white gold sapphire bracelet featuring nine oval blue sapphires surrounded by brilliant diamond halos, set between diamond-set flower motif links.Uniquely stunning sapphire earrings with two oval, cornflower blue sapphires, suspended from bezel-set round diamonds.A rare cabochon star sapphire pendant set in a diamond, white gold, and platinum.Completing the set, the sapphire ring showcases a richly colored center stone in a diamond accent design emphasizing structure and light.Yael Designs was founded in 2001 by Yehouda Saketkhou, whose vision was to create jewelry that endures beyond seasonal trends. Over the years, the brand has navigated challenges and milestones, from rebuilding after a significant loss in 2004 to earning international recognition at industry events such as JCK and Centurion. Known for its mastery of colored gemstones, Yael continues to introduce award-winning designs, including its recent 2025 record as the most awarded jeweler in the United States.The new Yael Designs bracelet, earrings, star sapphire necklace, and sapphire rings are available now at London Gold. Through September 30, customers who spend over $5,000 in a single transaction will receive a pair of one-carat total weight lab-grown diamond studs London Gold’s presentation of these new pieces offers collectors and jewelry enthusiasts an opportunity to experience Yael’s work firsthand. Each design reflects the brand’s commitment to creating wearable works of art, intended to be as relevant decades from now as they are today.About the Company:London Gold prides itself on being a retailer that is not only a place where people go shopping for fine jewelry, but also one that serves as a destination point: the place jewelry enthusiasts think of when something special is needed. Customers worldwide are drawn to London Gold's unprecedented flexibility and ability to personalize items, making it a favorite among luxury shoppers. High-end merchandise is a London Gold specialty. London Gold carries imported designer pieces and 14-karat, 18-karat, and platinum jewelry—all crafted by master jewelers. London Gold’s selection of diamonds and other precious stones is unparalleled. London Gold is the place to go when searching for a meaningful gift.

