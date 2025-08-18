Sparton selected by Australia, Canada and India for maritime defense technologies

Sparton, an Elbit Systems of America company, is a world leader in the design, development, testing and production of complex maritime electronic mechanical systems, including sonobuoys in support of Anti-Submarine Warfare. Donnelly Bohan is Sparton's President and CEO.

Multiple contract awards to exceed $34 million, equipping allies with sophisticated Undersea Warfare and Anti-Submarine Warfare solutions

DELEON SPRINGS, FL, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Sparton DeLeon Springs, LLC (Sparton) was recently awarded multiple firm-fixed-price contracts to supply electro-acoustic devices and various models of sonobuoys to the Australian Department of Defence, the Canadian Department of National Defence, and the Indian Ministry of Defence. The combined value of these contracts exceeds $34 million. All work to support these contracts will be performed at Sparton’s facility in DeLeon Springs, Florida.

Sparton President and CEO Donnelly Bohan said:

“Sparton is the global leader in designing, developing and producing complex underwater systems that are used to locate submarines. Securing contracts from multiple allied nations demonstrates the superiority of our solutions and their globally recognized utility in Anti-Submarine Warfare and Undersea Warfare efforts.”

