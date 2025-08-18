DBIA Launches Online Directory of Certified Design-Build Professionals
Helping Owners and Teams Identify DBIA-Certified Professionals Nationwide
The searchable directory makes it easier than ever to identify credential holders, including DBIA®, Associate DBIA® and DBIA Fellows™ by name, firm, location and certification type.
“DBIA certification is a nationally recognized credential that demonstrates expertise in design-build best practices, verified professional experience and a commitment to collaborative project delivery,” said Jeffrey Gagné, PE, FDBIA, Chair of DBIA’s Certification Board and Vice President, Delivery Officer and Design-Build Principal at HNTB. “This new resource is an invaluable tool for public and private Owners as they prepare RFQs and seek out professionals with proven expertise in design-build project delivery.”
Design-build is the fastest-growing and most utilized project delivery method in the United States, and DBIA-certified professionals are increasingly in demand. Many RFQs now award points or preference to teams with DBIA-certified professionals on board. In a DBIA survey of credential holders:
• 64% reported seeing DBIA certification referenced in solicitations.
• 55% said certification played a role in winning proposals.
• 70% pursued certification due to employer or Owner expectations.
Owners who pursue certification themselves help establish the culture of collaboration, transparency and efficiency needed for project success. For industry practitioners, certification is a mark of distinction that sets them apart in a competitive marketplace and demonstrates proven design-build expertise.
To earn the Designated Design-Build Professional® credential, individuals must complete rigorous coursework, meet experience requirements and pass a comprehensive exam.
The Certification Directory highlights the value of DBIA credentials across the industry. For Owners, it provides a visible way to demonstrate a commitment to Design-Build Done Right®, helping attract the most highly qualified teams to their solicitations. For industry professionals, it offers an opportunity to stand out to Owners actively seeking partners with proven design-build expertise.
To explore the directory or to begin your own certification journey, visit dbia.org/certification.
Erin Looney
Design-Build Institute of America
+1 850-443-0455
email us here
Visit us on social media:
LinkedIn
Bluesky
Instagram
Facebook
YouTube
X
Legal Disclaimer:
EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.