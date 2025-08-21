Crosslake Fibre Extends CrossChannel System into Equinix Paris PA2

Crosslake Fibre launches new PoP at Equinix Paris PA2, expanding its CrossChannel cable with ultra-low latency, diverse London–Paris connectivity.

The addition of PA2 strengthens our CrossChannel offering by bringing it directly into one of Paris’ most critical data centers” — Mike Cunningham, Crosslake CEO

PARIS, FRANCE, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crosslake Fibre, a leading international network service provider and developer of high-performance terrestrial and submarine fibre-optic networks, today announced the launch of a new Point of Presence (PoP) at Equinix PA2 in Paris, France.

This marks further expansion of Crosslake Fibre’s CrossChannel system — the first new subsea cable to cross the English Channel between the UK and France in over two decades. The CrossChannel cable provides a physically diverse, ultra-low latency connection between London and Paris, serving the critical needs of enterprises, telcos, financial services firms and hyperscale providers.

By extending into Equinix PA2, one of Europe’s largest interconnection hubs, Crosslake Fibre expands the reach of the CrossChannel system deeper into the Paris connectivity ecosystem. Customers benefit from low latency, physical diversity and direct access to a broader range of cloud platforms all with the resilience that Crosslake’s purpose-built network delivers.

“The addition of Equinix PA2 strengthens Crosslake’s offering by bringing it directly into one of Paris’ most critical data centers,” states Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre. “It enhances the value of the system by providing customers more options for large scale bandwidth, improved redundancy, and greater access to pan-European and global markets.”

The Equinix PA2 PoP integrates seamlessly with Crosslake’s existing terrestrial and subsea routes, providing customers with:

• Ultra-low latency connectivity between London and Paris

• Physically diverse paths to mitigate risk and improve resilience

• Unlimited scale options with dark fibre, managed spectrum and optical lit capacity services

• Access to Crosslake’s unique Metered Dark Fibre (MDF) and Amplification as a Service (AaaS) services

• Direct access to the Equinix ecosystem of services

“This launch demonstrates Crosslake Fibre’s commitment to growing our European presence in ways that add immediate value to customers,” adds Fergus Innes, CCO of Crosslake Fibre. “By linking CrossChannel directly into Equinix PA2, we’re giving our clients more flexibility and the performance they need where scale, reliability and reliability matter most.”

About Crosslake Fibre:

Crosslake Fibre is an international provider of ultra-low latency fibre-optic transport, specializing in resilient, high-performance network infrastructure across North America and Europe. Its CrossChannel system is the first new subsea cable in over 20 years to connect London and Paris, designed to meet the needs of financial services firms, enterprises, carriers and hyperscale providers. With its proprietary submarine routes, Crosslake Fibre delivers physically diverse and high-capacity connectivity where performance and resilience are critical. Visit www.crosslakefibre.ca for more information.

