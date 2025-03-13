Crosslake Fibre Launches a New, Faster Route Directly to the TMX from New York

Crosslake Fibre launches an ultra-low latency route from TMX to U.S. exchanges, bypassing Toronto to boost speed, resiliency, and trade execution.

TORONTO, ONTARIO, CANADA, March 13, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Crosslake Fibre, a leading international network service provider and developer of high-performance submarine and terrestrial fibre networks, announces the launch of a new, ultra-low latency route connecting the TMX (Markham, Toronto) to the U.S. financial exchanges via its proprietary submarine cable across Lake Ontario. This new route is designed to bypass downtown Toronto data centres, delivering a physically diverse and more direct path for trading firms seeking the fastest and most resilient connectivity between the TMX and U.S. exchanges.

By avoiding congestion and single points of failure in downtown Toronto, this newly introduced route provides financial institutions, trading firms, and capital markets participants with a shorter, more efficient network path that significantly reduces latency and enhances trade execution speeds. Leveraging Crosslake’s owned subsea and terrestrial network, the optimized link from the TMX in Markham to the New Jersey liquidity triangle ensures unmatched performance for firms where milliseconds and diversity matter.

"Crosslake not only continues to add new diverse routes from the Toronto financial exchanges to New York and Chicago, but also continually seeks to optimize our existing ultra-low latency (ULL) routes," states Mike Cunningham, CEO of Crosslake Fibre. "Our investment in this project underscores our commitment to delivering the lowest latency solutions between the TMX and key U.S. exchanges."

As global markets demand faster execution times and greater network resiliency, Crosslake Fibre’s latest route helps financial institutions stay competitive by reducing network hops, improving response times, and minimizing risk.

“Crosslake continues to lead the way with ULL and diverse routes between key financial exchanges in North America and Europe. Our Velocity Exchange Platform provides unique connectivity for financial services firms supported by a simple menu of network route options, latency guarantees, and associated KMZ mapping tools. This latest project adds yet again, further choice for trading firms that have infrastructure at the very core of their trading strategies,” states Fergus Innes, CCO of Crosslake Fibre.

By continuously investing in cutting-edge fibre technology across its strategic routes, Crosslake Fibre reinforces its leadership in delivering high-speed, physically diverse, and ultra-low latency connectivity solutions for the global financial sector.

For more information on the new route and all additional route options, please contact our Capital Markets Network team: sales@crosslakefibre.ca

About Crosslake Fibre: Crosslake Fibre is a leading provider of high-performance, low-latency fibre optic network solutions, specializing in innovative subsea and terrestrial routes that connect key financial and data centre hubs across North America and Europe. With a focus on ultra-low latency infrastructure, Crosslake Fibre also delivers diverse, resilient, and high-capacity connectivity solutions tailored to the needs of capital markets, enterprises, and service providers. Learn more at www.crosslakefibre.ca.

