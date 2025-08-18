Level99 Opens DMV Location on Monday, August 25

TYSONS, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Level99, the groundbreaking new entertainment destination that’s redefining the landscape of entertainment for adults, is set to open its first Mid-Atlantic outpost at Tysons Corner Center on Monday, August 25. The concept transports guests into a world where real-life games, cutting-edge technology, curated art, and dynamic dining by Victory Brewing collide for an adult gaming experience unlike anything else in the region.“We’re thrilled to bring Level99 to the DMV and introduce a fresh kind of social destination experience to Tysons,” said Matt DuPlessie, Founder & CEO of Level99. “This area is packed with curious, social, mentally and physically active communities—and we’ve built Level99 for exactly that kind of guest.”Spanning over 40,000 square feet, the venue will feature 50+ interactive mental and physical challenge rooms, Player-vs-Player arena duels, and stunning art installations—all created by Level99’s team of designers, creatives, engineers, and a network of independent artists. From puzzle-solving and agility tests to local art scavenger hunts, guests can explore the venue at their own pace or alongside friends in team formats (groups of 2-6.) Notable mental and physical challenge rooms and duels include:Axe Run, Level99’s signature duel, where players race across a narrow beam while dodging swinging axes, aiming to hit the finish button as quickly as possible without stepping off course—an adrenaline-pumping test of speed, focus, and agility.Ninja Swing, where players test their strength and precision by using ropes to navigate across a series of platforms—each one trickier than the last—earning stars based on how far the group advances without falling.Mansion Banquet, where guests step into the role of Master Edvard’s dinner party planner, racing to solve quirky logic puzzles and perfectly match finicky guests with their ideal seat, entrée, and drink, before mealtime runs out of time.“Level99 is redefining how people gather, connect, and play—and we’re proud to help introduce a concept that fuses creativity, challenge, and hospitality,” said Ron Shaich, CEO and Managing Partner of Act III Holdings and Board Chair of Level99. “As someone who’s spent a career building places where people come together, I’m genuinely excited to see Level99 open its doors in Tysons and create something unforgettable for this community.”“We are incredibly excited to welcome Level99 to Tysons Corner Center and see this one-of-a-kind concept come to life," said Jesse Benites, Director of Property Management for Tysons Corner Center. "It will play a pivotal role in activating the East End of Tysons Corner Center as it continues to evolve into a vibrant entertainment hub. At Macerich, we remain focused on redefining what modern retail and mixed-use destinations can deliver, and this opening underscores our commitment to bringing innovative, high-impact experiences to Tysons Corner Center."Adding to the experience, Victory Brewing will be the adjacent food and beverage anchor in the space with a bold, brewery-driven menu, handmade cocktails, and a rotating tap list of acclaimed beers and local favorites. Guests can look forward to house specialties, including the award-winning, Detroit-style pizza, as well as elevated bar fare, hearty salads, and fresh, seasonal plates—all prepared in-house daily.Victory Brewing also features beautifully designed private dining and event spaces, ideal for hosting celebrations, corporate gatherings, or group outings from 15 to 600. Whether it’s for a milestone celebration, team-building event, or client dinner, the space offers flexible layouts and customizable menus for group events, paired with expedited check-in and an inclusive gaming experience at Level99 to make every occasion memorable.“We’re proud to partner with Level99 to bring Victory Brewing Co. into such a one-of-a-kind space,” said Bill Covaleski, Co-Founder of Victory Brewing Company. “Our fans in this region have supported us from the very beginning, and we’re excited to welcome both longtime supporters and new guests to experience Victory—paired with the unforgettable energy only Level99 can deliver. To the Tysons Corner community and the broader DMV: we look forward to raising a pint with you.”Level99 Tysons will be open:Monday through Thursday from 11 AM to 10 PMFriday from 11 AM to 1 AM, Saturday from 10 AM to 1 AMSunday from 10 AM to 10 PMGameplay passes start at $29.99 for 2 hours, $39.99 for 4 hours, or $49.99 for unlimited all-day play, with dining and play packages for group events also available. Tickets are available now to reserve on Level99’s website, and dining reservations for Victory Brewing can be made at OpenTable For more information visit www.level99.com or follow @golevel99 on Instagram, TikTok, YouTube, and LinkedIn.About Level99Level99 is a first-of-its-kind entertainment venue, offering proprietary, real-world physical and mental interactive challenges, chef-driven scratch cooking, and handcrafted beverages for a complete sensory adventure. The company is headquartered in Natick, MA, with a second location in Providence, RI, third in Tysons, VA, and two more under construction in West Hartford, CT, and Orlando, FL. More information is available at www.level99.com About Act III HoldingsAct III Holdings is a $1.5 billion evergreen investment vehicle formed by Ron Shaich, founder and former Chair and Chief Executive Officer of Panera Bread and current Chairman and lead investor of Cava, Tatte Bakery, Life Alive Organic Cafe, and Level99, to build tomorrow’s market-leading restaurant and entertainment companies. Act III invests in emerging restaurants, entertainment, and technology brands, and helps them build a dominant position in powerful categories within their respective industries. Act III also partners with public companies to provide strategic advice and capital. Shaich and team are known for their long-standing track record of building competitive advantage by successfully fostering innovation and thoughtfully scaling private and public companies to positions of dominance. For more information, visit www.act3holdings.com About Victory BrewingHeadquartered in Downingtown, PA, Victory Brewing Company is a craft brewery founded by Bill Covaleski and Ron Barchet. Victory Brewing Company is part of the Artisanal Brewing Ventures family including Southern Tier Brewing Company, Sixpoint Brewery, and Bold Rock Hard Cider. Victory products are distributed to nine countries, over 30 states across the US, plus Washington, DC and Puerto Rico. To learn more, visit www.victorybeer.com

