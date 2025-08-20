Cortico-X and The DRG Announce Strategic Merger to Fuel the Future of Experience

Cortico-X is an experience-led strategy and transformation consultancy based in New York, NY. The firm helps organizations unlock sustainable growth by taking a human-centered approach to define strategy and align execution. The DRG is a marketing insights and analytics firm based in Brookfield, WI. Sujay Saha, Founder and President of Cortico-X, Lanie Johnson, President and CEO of The DRG, and Robert Dieringer, Sr., Founder of The DRG.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 20, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Cortico-X, an experience-led strategy and transformation consultancy, and The DRG, a leading and long-standing marketing insights and analytics firm, today announced a strategic merger designed to redefine how organizations understand and shape customer experience.Experience strategy is only as strong as the insights behind it. By joining forces, Cortico-X and The DRG unite two essential sides of the same coin: deep expertise in customer experience transformation and the power to turn customer, brand, and employee insights into meaningful business outcomes. The combined firm will expand its market reach and bring clients integrated, human-centered business solutions grounded in real-world insights.Under this agreement, The DRG will become a division of Cortico-X, retaining its name, team, and trusted reputation for delivering high-quality, insight-driven outcomes. Clients of both organizations will benefit from broader industry expertise, integrated analytics and strategy services, and modern, AI-ready insight delivery.Cortico-X specializes in people-first transformation, helping organizations earn trust and loyalty through intuitive, inclusive experiences. “This merger marks a major step forward in how insights and strategy come together to serve the market,” said Sujay Saha, Founder and President of Cortico-X. “Organizations are overwhelmed with data but still struggle to act on it. Together with The DRG, we’re changing that, connecting the dots between what customers say, what they need, and how brands deliver. It’s about providing seamless, integrated intelligence that powers better decisions, faster, and with more confidence.”The merger is rooted in a strong existing relationship between the two companies and is designed to expand reach and deepen expertise across key verticals, particularly healthcare and financial services. By integrating customer-centered analytics, data science, and strategic consulting disciplines, the combined organization will help clients modernize insight delivery, unlock the full potential of AI, and meet evolving expectations across both customer and employee experience.“This partnership is a leap forward for our team and our clients,” said Lanie Johnson, President and CEO of The DRG. “Joining forces with Cortico-X allows us to invest in innovation, expand our impact, and keep delivering the thoughtful, strategic insights our clients trust—now with greater speed and scale. We are thrilled to be part of a shared vision that’s truly fueling the future of experience.”Financial terms of the merger remain confidential. The integration is slated for completion in Q4 2025, with all ongoing client projects and engagements continuing without interruption.Cortico-X is an experience-led strategy and transformation consultancy based in New York, NY. The firm helps organizations unlock sustainable growth by taking a human-centered approach to define strategy and align execution. With a focus on intuitive experiences that build trust and loyalty, Cortico-X delivers measurable impact across customer, employee, and business transformation initiatives.The DRG is a marketing insights and analytics firm based in Brookfield, WI. For 50 years, it has helped businesses in healthcare, insurance, banking, financial services, and consulting keep customers at the center, build profitable brands, refine products, and optimize market strategies.

