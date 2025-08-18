Scale Smarter Sell Faster Vetro Media USA driving AI-powered franchise development growth and performance

Vetro Media Partners with Hudson Valley Swim to Accelerate Franchise Sales Through Advanced AI-Powered Lead Generation and Omnichannel Marketing

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Vetro Media, a leader in AI-driven marketing solutions for the franchise industry, is excited to announce a new strategic partnership with Hudson Valley Swim, a fast-growing swim school brand dedicated to water safety and accessible swim education. This collaboration will focus on expanding Hudson Valley Swim’s franchise footprint by leveraging Vetro Media’s proprietary AI technology, creative-first video campaigns, and robust omnichannel marketing strategies designed to target qualified multi-unit investors.

Under this agreement, Vetro Media will implement a full-scale franchise development marketing program for Hudson Valley Swim. This will include advanced AI-powered lead generation to identify and engage high-potential prospects, comprehensive SEO strategies to drive organic discovery, and video-first creative campaigns designed to capture attention and inspire action. Omnichannel execution will ensure Hudson Valley Swim’s message reaches prospects across multiple digital touchpoints — from social media and search to programmatic advertising and retargeting — all to accelerate franchise sales and support brand growth.

Christian Schmidt, CEO of Vetro Media, expressed enthusiasm about the partnership:

“Hudson Valley Swim is an exceptional brand with a powerful mission — teaching lifesaving water skills while offering a true ‘business-in-a-box’ franchise opportunity. Our team is thrilled to bring our AI-powered marketing solutions to help them connect with the right investors, scale their franchise network, and make an even greater impact. This partnership is about combining proven franchise sales strategies with cutting-edge marketing technology to fuel sustainable growth.”

Co-founded by Jeff & Joan Gartner more than two decades ago, Hudson Valley Swim has established a reputation for delivering exceptional swim instruction in communities nationwide. The brand’s turnkey franchise model reduces owner investment costs and onboarding time through a pool-rental model, emphasizes superior customer care, and is designed for entrepreneurs with little or no industry experience. With a scalable operational model, streamlined training, and strong brand recognition, Hudson Valley Swim is positioned for rapid expansion and industry leadership.

Jeff Gartner, CEO of Hudson Valley Swim, shared his excitement for what this partnership means for the future of the brand:

“Our mission is two-fold — to equip every infant, child, and adult with essential water safety skills, and to provide aspiring business owners with a proven, turnkey franchise model that’s easy to start and rewarding to own. Partnering with Vetro Media allows us to amplify that mission. Their expertise in franchise marketing and AI-driven lead generation will be a game-changer in connecting us with high-quality franchise candidates who share our passion for saving lives and building strong communities.”

Hudson Valley Swim’s franchise offering delivers everything an owner needs to launch and operate their swim school successfully — from site selection and marketing tools to operational systems and ongoing support. This “business-in-a-box” solution is designed to help franchisees open their doors faster, reduce start-up risks, and focus on what matters most: providing exceptional swim education and customer service.

With Vetro Media’s data-driven approach, Hudson Valley Swim will now be able to identify qualified prospects more effectively, understand investor intent earlier in the buying cycle, and nurture those relationships with personalized, high-impact messaging. By aligning creative storytelling with analytical precision, the partnership aims to set a new standard for franchise development marketing in the swim school industry.

About Hudson Valley Swim

Hudson Valley Swim’s motto is Empowering Safe Swimmers for Life!® Ranked #121 in Entrepreneur Magazine’s Top 500 New & Emerging Franchise Brands, Hudson Valley Swim is a mission-driven swim school franchise dedicated to water safety and exceptional customer service. Founded with the vision of making quality swim instruction accessible and affordable, the brand offers a comprehensive turnkey franchise model designed for owners with or without prior industry experience. For more information, visit https://hudsonvalleyswimfranchise.com

About Vetro Media

Vetro Media is a full-service marketing agency specializing in franchise development and local marketing solutions. Leveraging proprietary AI technology, predictive analytics, and omnichannel strategies, Vetro Media delivers measurable results for franchisors across diverse industries. The agency is known for its commitment to transparency, innovation, and growth-focused partnerships.



