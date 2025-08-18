ACE Fire Protection Launches NYC Initiative to Streamline Fire Extingisher Inspection Under OSHA and NFPA 10

ACE Fire Protection launches an initiative offering fire extinguisher inspections, FDNY-compliant tagging, and digital records to meet OSHA and NFPA standards.

Our goal is to make compliance simple for property owners. By combining inspections, FDNY tagging, and clear records, we help ensure safety while meeting regulatory requirements.” — Director of Safety Operations

BROOKLYN, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- ACE Fire Protection announced an expanded New York City initiative to modernize fire extinguisher inspection, FDNY‑serialized tagging, and documentation programs across commercial, residential, and industrial properties. The effort is designed to support compliance with OSHA 29 CFR 1910.157, NFPA 10 (2022 edition), and New York City’s anti‑fraud tag requirements under 3 RCNY §115.Organizations seeking FDNY‑compliant fire extinguisher inspection and tagging may request a no‑obligation assessment via https://acefireextinguishers.com/service/fire-extinguisher-inspections-and-tagging/ or by calling (718) 608‑6428.Addressing rising compliance expectationsPortable fire extinguishers remain a first line of defense when small, incipient fires occur. Regulators and insurers are placing greater emphasis on regular inspections, verified tagging, and accurate records to ensure operational readiness. Under OSHA 29 CFR 1910.157, employers must ensure monthly visual inspections and annual maintenance are performed by qualified personnel. NFPA 10 provides the nationally recognized standard for selection, inspection, maintenance, and testing. In New York City, 3 RCNY §115 requires FDNY‑issued, serialized, tamper‑resistant tags applied by licensed companies as proof of service.ACE Fire Protection’s program integrates these requirements into a single workflow: inventory and placement verification, monthly quick checks, annual maintenance, hydrostatic testing at required intervals, FDNY‑issued serialized tagging (NYC), and digital documentation suitable for audits by authorities having jurisdiction (AHJs) and insurers.“Compliance is increasingly outcome‑based,” said a spokesperson for ACE Fire Protection. “Authorities want evidence of current monthly inspections, annual maintenance, and legitimate FDNY‑issued tags—not just a plan. Our technicians manage the schedule, perform the work, and provide clear documentation, so properties can demonstrate readiness when it matters.”What the NYC initiative delivers- Portfolio‑wide inventory of portable fire extinguishers with verification of type, size, and placement against NFPA 10.- Monthly quick checks and annual maintenance are performed by qualified, licensed technicians.- Pressure checks, tamper seal and safety pin verification, hose/nozzle condition, physical damage assessment, and legibility of operating instructions.- Hydrostatic testing and recharging per extinguisher type and interval requirements.- Application of FDNY‑issued serialized, tamper‑resistant tags (NYC) as proof of service in accordance with 3 RCNY §115.- Digital service records with time‑stamped entries to support AHJ inspections and insurance audits.Demand has been extreme in high‑rise residential, mixed‑use, hospitality, healthcare, warehousing, and industrial facilities. Properties managing lithium‑ion battery risks and evolving environmental considerations are prioritizing the correct extinguisher types, clear access, and verifiable maintenance history.Common deficiencies observed during inspections include obstructed access, missing or dislodged safety pins, pressure out of range, damaged hoses or nozzles, illegible instructions, and expired or non‑compliant tags. Regular, documented fire extinguisher inspection prevents these issues from compounding into violations or performance failures.“Most failures are preventable,” the spokesperson added. “A structured schedule, trained technicians, and serial‑tag traceability create a clear chain of compliance. That combination protects people, property, and operations.”About ACE Fire ProtectionACE Fire Protection is an FDNY‑certified and licensed provider serving New York City, Long Island, New Jersey, and the Tri‑State area. The company performs inspections, tagging, maintenance, and repairs for facilities of all sizes and maintains documentation aligned to OSHA and NFPA standards as well as local NYC requirements.

