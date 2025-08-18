Javier Palomarez, USHBC President, Celebrates Verizon Small Business Days

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Verizon small business days, which took place from August 11-17, offers free and affordable devices, services and more for small businesses throughout the nation. From exclusive deals and discounts to various educational courses, Verizon offers a full suite of valuable resources for entrepreneurs. Javier Palomarez , President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC) , released the following statement on behalf of the organization:“Verizon small business days represent a deep commitment to entrepreneurs from one of the largest companies in the nation. Verizon is offering devices, plans and a slew of educational resources in the realm of employee recruiting, SBA education, money management, digital marketing and more for free through their digital readiness program. In a time of growing economic uncertainty and a complex regulatory environment, there couldn’t be a more valuable tool.“As we wrap up Verizon Small Business Days, I am reminded that mall businesses are the backbone of our economy and the heart of our communities. Verizon’s commitment to uplifting and empowering these businesses ensures that they not only survive, but thrive in an increasingly competitive marketplace. This week has been a celebration of their grit, and a reminder that when small businesses succeed, America succeeds.”To learn more about Verizon’s Small Business Days, click here.To learn more, follow @myushbc and @JPalomarez on X.Visit ushbc.com/join to become a member today.About the USHBC​​Javier Palomarez is the President & CEO of the United States Hispanic Business Council (USHBC). The USHBC is a leading voice for the small business community. A 501(c)6 non-profit organization, the USHBC focuses on the success of American small businesses by ensuring they have a voice in the national dialogue. The USHBC is a nonpartisan organization.

