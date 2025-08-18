2nd Ave Subway Phase 2 Moving Forward

Governor Kathy Hochul today announced that the Metropolitan Transportation Authority (MTA) Board has approved the tunnel-boring contract for Phase 2 of the Second Avenue Subway, the project extending the Q train from 96 Street to 125 Street that will deliver new transit access to East Harlem residents. This new tunnel will extend from 116 Street to 125 Street. Crews under this contract will also excavate space for the future 125 Street Station, and in a cost-containment measure that saves the MTA $500 million, will outfit the tunnel along the route that was built in the 1970s to accommodate the future 116 Street Station.

The work to bore the new tunnel, between 35 and 120 feet below Second Avenue, is expected to take place using 750-ton machines equipped with 22-foot diamond-studded drill heads. Early work will commence later this year, with heavy civil construction starting in early 2026 and the tunnel boring itself expected to begin in 2027.

“It's been a century since the people of East Harlem were promised the new subway they deserve — and we are finally getting it done,” Governor Hochul said. “East Harlem is one of the most transit-reliant neighborhoods in New York, but every day, tens of thousands of commuters lack subway access. The Second Avenue Subway will change everything; it will shorten commutes for over 100,000 daily riders and make East Harlem more vibrant than ever. Awarding this contract means that the time for promises to this community is over and the time for building is here — next stop 125 Street!”

The contract, valued at $1.972 billion, is being awarded to Connect Plus Partners, a joint venture between Halmar International and FCC Construction. It is the second of four construction contracts for the Q train extension. Despite New York City’s high construction costs, the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2’s cost-benefit is significant and is projected to have the lowest cost per rider of any active heavy rail project in the country.

MTA Chair and CEO Janno Lieber said, “This is a meaningful step forward not only for the project but everyone in East Harlem and Central Harlem. Locals have waited almost 100 long years for their promised subway extension. Thanks to investments from Governor Hochul and our partners in Washington, today the new MTA is moving forward with the largest tunneling contract in agency history, but – more important – with a project that pencils at the lowest cost per rider of any heavy rail project in America.”

MTA Construction and Development President Jamie Torres-Springer said, “After generations of promises, the new MTA is delivering. Today’s contract award brings us closer to world-class transit service in East Harlem. Using lessons learned from Phase 1, we’re excited to keep our momentum going and complete this contract better, faster, and cheaper than ever.”

The line’s first construction contract was awarded in January 2024 for utility relocation work. Crews working under that contract are relocating underground utilities from 105 Street to 110 Street on Second Avenue at the site of the future 106 Street Station, in order to facilitate the subsequent construction of the station.

Crews working under the third contract will build the underground space for the future station at 106 Street and Second Avenue. That contract is currently in procurement. The fourth and final contract will cover the fit-out of the three stations, at 106, 116 and 125 Streets, and the systems needed to run train service, such as track, signal, power and communications. This contract is currently in design.

Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 is on schedule with a revenue service date of September 2032, and on budget. The project budget is $6.99 billion and is funded in part by revenues from the Congestion Relief Zone tolling program.

In 2023, the MTA unveiled new conceptual renderings of the proposed stations for the extension, providing future riders with a glimpse into the potential station interior and exterior designs.

Improved Practices and More Than $1 Billion in Savings

As part of the MTA's commitment to delivering key infrastructure projects better, faster and cheaper, the contracts for Phase 2 incorporate lessons learned from Second Avenue Subway Phase 1.

Addressing utility relocation requirements upfront reduces the risk of unexpected costs or delays later as construction progresses — especially in New York City which has one of the most complex underground utilities networks in the world, most of which is unmapped.

Additional cost containment initiatives in Phase 2 include reuse of a tunnel segment that was built in the 1970s from 110 Street to 120 Street along Second Avenue, early real estate acquisition, adoption of best value contract structures such as A+B contracts (design-build), close coordination of contracts and reduction in back-of-house, ancillary space and station size.

All told, these initiatives have saved more than $1.3 billion.

Transit Equity for East Harlem

East Harlem is a historically underserved neighborhood which has one of the largest concentrations of affordable housing in the United States and where 70 percent of residents rely on transit. Phase 2 will create three new accessible stations right in the heart of the community at 106 Street, 116 Street, and 125 Street, and offer one-seat rides from East Harlem to the Upper East Side, West Midtown and Coney Island, shortening travel times by up to 20 minutes.

More than 70,000 jobs, including union-wage construction jobs, will result from the Second Ave Subway Phase 2 project. A 20 percent local hiring goal for the project will generate good-paying job opportunities for hundreds of East Harlem residents.

East Harlem has long been promised a new subway connection on Second Avenue. In the 1920s, the Second System proposal, which ultimately became the IND subway system, included service on Second Avenue. In 1948, New York City voters approved bonding intended to build the second avenue subway, which was ultimately left unbuilt after the start of the Korean War. In 1927, construction on the line finally commenced in East Harlem, but was later abandoned in 1975 during the city’s fiscal crisis. Sections of the tunneling constructed in the 1970s will be utilized in Phase 2.

About Phase 2

The second phase of the project will extend Q train service from 96 Street north to 125 Street and then west on 125 Street to Park Avenue, approximately 1.5 miles in total. There will be a direct passenger connection with the existing 125 St subway station on the Lexington Avenue subway line. Phase 2 will also feature an entrance at Park Avenue to allow convenient transfers to the Metro-North Railroad’s Harlem-125 Street Station.

Each station will have above-ground ancillary buildings that house ventilation, mechanical, and electrical equipment, as well as space for possible ground-floor retail and community uses. The expansion will serve an additional 110,000 daily riders and provide three new ADA accessible stations — raising the bar for customer comfort and convenience. Increased multimodal transit connectivity at the 125 Street station at Park Avenue with connections to the 4 5 6 lines, Metro-North and the M60 Select Bus Service to LaGuardia Airport will allow for convenient transfers to other subway and commuter rail lines, facilitating smoother, faster transportation across the city and metropolitan region.

About Phase 1

Phase 1 of the project extended the line from 63 Street to 96 Street and was New York City's largest expansion of the subway system in 50 years. Service opened on January 1, 2017, with additional stations at 72 Street and 86 Street. Since its completion, the Second Avenue Subway has carried more than 130 million passengers in total, including more than 200,000 passengers on a typical pre-pandemic day.

Senator Charles Schumer said, “This construction contract for Phase II of the Second Avenue Subway will bring us another big step closer to achieving transportation equity in New York; ensuring East Harlem has greater access to jobs, health care and other essential services, while reducing congestion and improving air quality. 100,000 new riders will benefit from the nearly 2 miles of new track, 6 new stations, and one completely refurbished station. I secured $3.4 billion in federal funding—then the largest Capital Investment Grant in history—to advance this project and when the work is done, more than 300,000 riders will benefit from the Second Avenue Subway every day.”

Senator Kirsten Gillibrand said, “East and Central Harlem residents and commuters have waited long enough for the Second Avenue Subway extension, which will cut travel times, create new opportunities, and provide better connections for the community. Today’s announcement is an important step in delivering the modern and accessible transit system that the East Side deserves. I’m proud to have helped secure the federal dollars that are making this expansion possible, and I’ll keep fighting to bring home even more resources to improve public transportation for all New Yorkers.”

Senator Cordell Cleare said, “I am always excited to hear of progress on the Second Avenue Subway, particularly the all important Phase 2—bringing dedicated, accessible modern Subway service to East Harlem for the first time in history, and ending its long-suffering status as a transit desert. I know we can accomplish this project with the greatest amount of local hiring, empowerment and entrepreneurship po

Representative Jerrold Nadler said, “As the senior northeastern member of the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee, I have long fought for funding for the Second Ave Subway. The awarding of the construction contract is a major milestone in the next phase of extending the subway line northwards to Harlem that will create transit connectivity and improve commuting times for my east side constituents and all New Yorkers.”

Representative Adriano Espaillat said, “This advancement of the Second Avenue Subway project will bring good paying jobs to the communities of Harlem and East Harlem, which I am proud to have fought for, and ensures that this critical project remains on strong trajectory towards completion. I commend Governor Hochul, MTA Chair Lieber, Mr. Torres-Springer, and their teams for their continued efforts to deliver subway service to East Harlem.”

State Senator Jose M. Serrano said, “The Second Ave Subway Project will help to bring much needed transportation options, jobs and access to East Harlem and beyond. Phase 2 of this project is critical, and will extend services, create new stations, and help to reduce commute times for all. As the Senator for the 29th Senate district, representing the South Bronx and East Harlem, I firmly believe the Second Ave Subway Project will improve commuter experiences and increase reliability. Many thanks to the MTA, Governor Hochul and my colleagues in government for their commitment to this important project.”

Manhattan Borough President Mark Levine said, “Every step that brings us closer to completing the second avenue subway brings communities in East Harlem closer to a transit option they have long been promised. This is a step worthy of celebration, and I’m eager to continue working alongside local stakeholders and the MTA to ensure Phase 2 is completed quickly and successfully.”

Permanent Citizens Advisory Committee to the MTA (PCAC) Executive Director Lisa Daglian said, “Today marks an historic day for a project a century in the making that will not only make history itself, but improve the quality of life for hundreds of thousands of New Yorkers. The Second Avenue Subway has been an unkept promise for too long, especially for East Harlemites. Thanks to Governor Hochul's perseverance and investment, the tireless advocacy of our champions in Washington, and the leadership at the MTA who are working to deliver a better project, this contract will help extend the line to 125th Street, filling the hole left when the Second Avenue El was demolished. It’s thrilling to see this next phase come to life. I can’t wait to get on board!”

Riders Alliance Director of Policy and Communications Danny Pearlstein said, “Beneath Second Avenue and across the city, Governor Hochul, MTA leaders and transit workers are moving full steam ahead. New tunnels, signals, and elevators will help several million New Yorkers get around safely and affordably every single day. "Riders were promised the Second Avenue Subway nearly a century ago. A decade ago, three stations opened on the Upper East Side. The next phase will serve East Harlem and Lexington Avenue, integrating the new subway line into a system built mostly before World War II.”

Manhattan Community Board 11 Chairperson Xavier A. Santiago said, “For generations, Manhattan Community Board 11 has advocated for the expansion of the Second Avenue Subway. Since the days when my own grandmother witnessed the last dismantling of the Third Avenue Elevated line, East Harlem has lived in a transportation desert. As this Phase Two contract is awarded, we look forward to the MTA maintaining its commitment to Community Board 11’s position regarding local hiring and other community benefits that will uplift future generations of East Harlem and our great city. With this moment, we are one step closer to a five generation dream of equitable access of transportation becoming a reality; a reality that not only my children will experience but the one our grandparents envisioned.”

Tri-State Transportation Campaign Executive Director Renae Reynolds said, “As we continue to march forward with the advancement of the Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 tunneling contract through innovation, we’re excited about all the community benefits for East Harlem by bringing more transit options to the community, shortening commute times, and creating local jobs in throughout the process.”

Uptown Grand Central Board Chair Diane Collier said, “Uptown Grand Central is pleased to hear that with this announcement the MTA is steadily moving Phase Two of the Second Avenue Subway into reality. We understand this is a significant step forward and are very encouraged by the progress being made. We anticipate that this project will create meaningful opportunities for local hiring and small businesses within the community, providing a much-needed boost to our local economy.”

President & CEO of the New York Building Congress Carlo A. Scissura, Esq., said "After a century of waiting, New Yorkers finally have the green light to bring the Second Avenue Subway to East Harlem. This $7.7 billion project will extend the Q line to 125th Street, add three ADA-accessible stations at 106th, 116th, and 125th Streets, and serve more than 100,000 riders every day. Phase 2 is one of the region’s top transit priorities and a powerful economic engine, set to create tens of thousands of union construction jobs and drive fresh investment in East Harlem. We congratulate Halmar on winning the contract — the project is clearly in skilled hands. And the Building Congress looks forward to the project driving even more work to our members as Phase 2 moves forward. Tremendous thanks go out to Governor Hochul and the MTA for getting this vital project off the ground.”

Chair of the Committee on Transportation and Infrastructure and New York City Council Majority Whip Selvena N. Brooks-Powers said “The Second Avenue Subway Phase 2 is not just about extending tracks — it is about delivering long-overdue transit equity to East Harlem. For decades, this community has been promised better transit access, and today we are finally moving closer to making that promise real. Just as important, this project will bring good-paying, union jobs and create real opportunities for East Harlem residents. I look forward to continuing to work with the MTA to ensure that local hiring remains a priority and that this investment uplifts the community it is meant to serve."