DPS Rolls Out New Driver License Design

AUSTIN – The Texas Department of Public Safety (DPS) has rolled out a new design on Texas driver license (DL) and identification (ID) cards. Beginning today, Aug. 18, all newly issued Texas DL and IDs will feature a new look, which has increased security features. The previously issued cards, with the current design, are still valid until their expiration date.

“The way driver licenses are made can make a big difference in terms of public safety,” said DPS Driver License Division Chief Sheri Gipson. “This new card design will make it even more difficult for criminals to produce counterfeit cards, and it enhances ways we can protect Texans’ identities from being stolen.”

Texas’ new DL and ID cards are made of tamper-resistant polycarbonate material that is difficult to reproduce and compliant with American Association of Motor Vehicle Administrators (AAMVA) standards. Instead of a gold star, these new cards now feature a black, laser-engraved star in the upper right corner to indicate REAL ID compliance. The new cards also reorganize personal information in a clear and easy-to-read format for identification and verification purposes.

