TPWD Opens New Paddling Trails at Toledo Bend Reservoir

AUSTIN – Texas Parks and Wildlife Department (TPWD) will launch a new series of paddling trails at Toledo Bend Reservoir in East Texas, recently designated the official Bass Fishing Capital of Texas.

The Lost Frontier Reach, Mid Lake Run, Palo Gaucho and Six Mile Paddling trails increase the number of trails at Toledo Bend to five. They add 30 more miles of paddling opportunities and join a lineup of more than 80 paddling trails throughout the state of Texas.

The grand opening of this new series of trails begins at 6 p.m. Aug. 28 at Lost Frontier RV Park in Sabine County.

“We’re really excited to unveil this series of trails at one of Texas’ premier reservoirs, Toledo Bend,” said Shelly Plante, TPWD nature tourism manager. “Whether you like paddling for exercise, to fish or view the plentiful wildlife, there’s something for everyone.”

Trail information:

Lost Frontier Reach: This trail features quiet waters, beautiful shorelines, great kayak fishing and is a good trail for beginners. The trail is 5.3 miles and a safe place to paddle on windy days since it is nestled in Carrice Creek. Abundant wildlife, native aquatic plants and creek-side forest native to East Texas are viewable by paddlers. The trail launch is located at Lost Frontier Park, which has a number of amenities.

Mid Lake Run: This trail is for paddlers with more advanced skills and launches from the Sandals and Spurs Resorts. The trail is approximately 11 miles long and paddlers will experience open water and quiet creeks. This trail provides excellent fishing opportunities for largemouth bass and crappie throughout the year. Paddlers on the lookout for birds can observe wood ducks, egrets, herons, buntings and storks. Sparrows, mallards, pintails and teals are also known to arrive for the winter months.

Palo Gaucho Bayou: This trail is for paddlers with moderate to advanced skills and also begins at the Sandals and Spurs Resorts. The trail spans nine miles and provides access to the quiet backwaters of Palo Gaucho Bayou. The trail is excellent fishing for multiple species including largemouth bass and can be a perfect spot for fly fishing. Paddlers can observe wood ducks, egrets, herons, buntings and storks. Sparrows, mallards, pintails and teals can also arrive during the winter months.

Six Mile Paddling Trail: This trail features quiet waters, beautiful shorelines and excellent kayak fishing. It is a five-mile loop paddling trail out of the Six Mile North Public Boat Launch that includes a kayak launch, playground, picnic area, grills and restrooms. It’s geared to paddlers of all skill levels and provides a great adventure for the entire family.

Many of the Toledo Bend paddling trails are adjacent to public lands, but some are next to private property. Paddlers should respect private property by keeping noise levels low, packing out trash and staying off adjacent lands without permission.

This trail network was made possible through a partnership between TPWD, Sabine County and the Sabine River Authority of Texas. Find more information on the new trails on the Pineywoods Paddling Trails website.

The Texas Paddling Trails program helps promote habitat conservation through sustainable economic development, while providing additional recreational opportunities to the public. To learn more, visit the Texas Paddling Trails website.