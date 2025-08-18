President Cyril Ramaphosa receives briefing from President Vladimir Putin

President Cyril Ramaphosa has today, 18 August 2025, received a briefing from President Vladimir Putin of the Russian Federation, on the outcome of the meeting with President Donald Trump, that was recently held in Anchorage, Alaska in the United States of America.

President Putin expressed satisfaction with the manner in which his talks with President Trump proceeded and the emerging alignment on the peace process.

President Ramaphosa appreciated the briefing from President Putin. The President underscored the need for more compromise on key issues for lasting peace to be attained between Russia and Ukraine.

Both leaders once again pledged to maintain open lines of communication and to continue their cooperation on issues of bilateral interests.

