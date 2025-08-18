Home Affairs on International arrivals at Cape Town International Airport

International visitors to Cape Town International Airport will have a much smoother arrivals experience thanks to a near-doubling in capacity of the Border Management Authority’s (BMA) immigration officials under a partnership between the BMA, Western Cape Government (WCG) and City of Cape Town. The initiative was officially launched on Monday, 18 August by the Minister of Home Affairs, Leon Schreiber, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde, and Cape Town Mayor Geordin Hill-Lewis.

A total of 48 assistant port control officers will be seconded by the City and WCG to nearly double the processing capacity at Cape Town International. “This visionary partnership is a vote of confidence in the BMA, which continues to make meaningful strides in improving border management despite severe resource constraints and a budget shortfall of R4.3 billion. In the face of these constraints, the WCG and COCT have stepped up to boost immigration capacity at the airport to enhance national security while driving tourism growth and job creation in the city and province. This is a great example of government leaders working together to resolve long-standing challenges for the benefit of all,” said Leon Schreiber.

“The Western Cape Government is proud to contribute 24 officials to boost operations at CTIA. This is in line with our regional economic strategy to grow tourist arrivals through various initiatives, including the Air Access programme, to add more direct

flights, support small businesses and job creation, as well as increasing capacity at this key port of entry. These young women and men will not only help give operations a boost, they will also serve as "ambassadors" for our province, welcoming visitors and adding to their positive experience of Cape Town and the Western Cape,” said Premier Alan Winde.

“A smoother, faster experience at the airport means tourists get to Table Mountain before sunset, and the tour guide in Langa does not lose his business due to airport delays. When we all pull together, the whole tourism economy benefits. That’s why we are glad to support this initiative to improve visitor experience, which is a key part of boosting the tourism economy and job creation over time,” said Mayor Hill-Lewis.

In total the City and WCG will each contribute 24 personnel, taking total immigration processing capacity at CTIA from 66 to 114. Assistant port control officers will perform various duties including customs processing. As City law enforcement officers are among the secondees, these trained personnel will also be able to offer various safety functions such as search, seizure, arrest, and detention where illegal activity is detected.

