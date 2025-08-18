Governor Lee Announces Judicial District Appointments

Governor Bill Lee appointed Emily Abbott to the 6th Judicial District Criminal Court, which covers Knox County, and William Lane to the 32ndJudicial District Circuit and Chancery Courts, which cover Hickman, Lewis and Perry counties, on Aug. 15, 2025.

Emily Abbott currently serves as an Assistant District Attorney for the 7th Judicial District. Abbott earned her bachelor’s degree at Vanderbilt University and juris doctor at University of Tennessee College of Law. She fills the vacancy created by Judge Steven Sword’s appointment to the appellate bench, effective immediately.

William Lane currently serves as the principal attorney at his own legal practice. Lane earned his bachelor’s degree at the University of Tennessee and Juris Doctor at Nashville School of Law. He fills the vacancy created by the retirement of Judge Michael Spitzer, effective immediately.