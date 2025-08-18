Un Deux Trois Café Celebrates Official Opening with Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony and Media Day

Un Deux Trois Café brings authentic French café culture to Rogers, Arkansas with house-baked pastries and artisanal beverages. Photo used with permission © UnDeuxTroisRogers. Un Deux Trois Café brings authentic French café culture to Rogers, Arkansas with house-baked pastries and artisanal beverages. Photo used with permission © UnDeuxTroisRogers. Un Deux Trois Café brings authentic French café culture to Rogers, Arkansas with house-baked pastries and artisanal beverages. Photo used with permission © UnDeuxTroisRogers. Un Deux Trois Café brings authentic French café culture to Rogers, Arkansas with house-baked pastries and artisanal beverages. Photo used with permission © UnDeuxTroisRogers.

Un Deux Trois Café hosts Chamber ribbon-cutting, celebrating the arrival of authentic French café culture at The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills in Rogers, Arkansas.

We're thrilled to officially celebrate Un Deux Trois with the Rogers & Lowell Chamber of Commerce.” — Kristy Rans

ROGERS, AR, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Un Deux Trois Café, a French-inspired café concept, will celebrate its official opening with a ribbon-cutting ceremony in partnership with the Rogers & Lowell Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday, September 10, 2025, at 11:00 AM. The event will take place at the café's new location at 5465 W. Northgate Road, Rogers, AR 72758, within The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills development.

The café, which opened to the public on August 13, 2025, has already begun welcoming guests to experience authentic French café culture in Northwest Arkansas, featuring house-baked French pastries, artisanal coffee and tea blends, and French-inspired libations in a space designed to create connection and community.

"We're thrilled to officially celebrate Un Deux Trois with the Rogers & Lowell Chamber of Commerce," said Kristy Rans, Proprietor/President of Prime Hospitality Group. "The Chamber's support has been invaluable as we've introduced this authentic French café experience to Rogers. Un Deux Trois represents everything we love about neighborhood café culture with a gathering place where guests can enjoy everything from morning espresso and croissants to afternoon cocktails and savory bites."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will highlight Un Deux Trois Café's unique contribution to Rogers' growing culinary landscape and its role in The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills development. The café introduces a distinctive day-part concept that transitions from "sweet mornings to savory afternoons," featuring hand-crafted French pastries prepared daily, scratch-made items with French-inspired flavors throughout the menu, and specialty beverages ranging from sustainably-sourced coffee to French-inspired cocktails like Aperol Spritz and Belle de Nuit. Even the curated music selection evolves throughout the day to complement the changing atmosphere.

Following the 11:00 AM ribbon-cutting ceremony, attendees are invited to experience the café's offerings and tour the thoughtfully-designed space. Media representatives will have the opportunity to conduct interviews with the café's leadership team and experience the café's authentic French atmosphere firsthand, including the climate-controlled pergola patio and community-focused amenities.

Key amenities and features of Un Deux Trois Café include:

- Climate-controlled pergola patio equipped with misters, fans, and heaters for year-round comfort

- Dog-friendly patio areas welcoming four-legged community members

- Dedicated bike racks and self-service bicycle repair station with pump and tools for the cycling community

- Indoor and outdoor seating designed for remote work, business meetings, and social gatherings

- Complimentary WiFi and comfortable spaces designed for lingering and community connection

- Hand-baked French pastries and scratch-made items prepared fresh daily with French-inspired flavors throughout

- Full espresso bar service

- French-inspired libations including Aperol Spritz, Belle de Nuit, and Espresso Martini

- Sustainably-sourced coffee and tea varieties from award-winning Colombian farms

- Curated wine selection and wellness elixirs designed to promote relaxation and rejuvenation

Un Deux Trois is part of The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills development by Great Lakes Capital, joining Ruth's Chris Steak House Rogers and the upcoming Hotel Vin, Autograph Collection in creating a sophisticated hospitality destination in Northwest Arkansas.

“We’re excited to bring Un Deux Trois to The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills. Its authentic French café culture is the perfect complement to the sophisticated hospitality and luxury lifestyle we’re creating here — where residents and guests can experience exceptional dining, elevated living, and a true sense of community in one destination.” says Kristen Sawdon, Managing Director/Principal of Great Lakes Capital.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony is open to the public and media representatives. Following the ceremony, the café continues to welcome guests daily to experience authentic French café culture and renowned hospitality in Rogers.

The café opening has created new jobs in Rogers, contributing to the continued economic development of The Plaza at Pinnacle Hills area and strengthening the partnership between Prime Hospitality Group and the Rogers & Lowell Chamber of Commerce.

For the latest news and information, visit: https://undeuxtroiscafe.com/

About Un Deux Trois Café

Un Deux Trois is a French-inspired café that brings the charm of a neighborhood coffee café to everyday life. Rooted in artisanal craft and built for modern pace, Un Deux Trois offers sustainably-sourced coffee and tea blends, house-baked French pastries, craft cocktails, curated wines, cold-pressed juices, wellness elixirs and more in spaces designed to create connection and community. The café concept captures authentic French café culture while serving as a gathering place that encourages guests to linger, socialize, and return.

About Prime Hospitality Group, LLC

Headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana, Prime Hospitality Group, LLC is a family-owned company operating a growing portfolio of upscale restaurants, bars, and a café. PHG owns and operates 12 Ruth’s Chris Steak House franchise locations across North Carolina, Missouri, Arkansas, Georgia, Indiana, and Iowa. The expanding brand portfolio also includes The Exchange, a sophisticated cocktail bar concept; Brasserie 23, a modern French restaurant; and Un Deux Trois, a French café concept. With a focus on exceptional service, culinary excellence, and elevated guest experiences, Prime Hospitality Group continues to set the standard across all its markets.

About Great Lakes Capital

Great Lakes Capital is a real estate development and private equity firm uniquely positioned to add value to real estate investments through development and opportunistic investment across the real estate spectrum and throughout the capital structure. Headquartered in Indiana, with over $1 billion in assets under management and development, GLC concentrates on several core asset classes, including mixed-use, multifamily, hospitality, industrial, medical office and other similar product types. As a market leader in new development, GLC actively addresses the needs of tenant partners in addition to speculative development meeting needs the market has not yet reacted to. For more information, please visit: www.greatlakescapital.com

