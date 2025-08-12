Chef Serge Krikorian with Vibrant Occasions Brings Heart Leadership to Young Minds Through Community Reading Initiative

Chef Serge Krikorian of Vibrant Occasions Catering reads "The Smart Cookie" to children at Faith Academy's after-school program as part of the company's community outreach initiatives. The themed snow cone sign featuring Chef Serge's likeness added a personal touch to the treats provided during the community reading session at Faith Academy. Vibrant Occasions Catering team members prepare fresh snow cones as special treats for the children at Faith Academy during Chef Serge's community reading visit. Children from Faith Academy eagerly await their snow cones and mini hot dogs prepared by the Vibrant Occasions Catering team during Chef Serge's community reading visit.

Award-winning heart leader Chef Serge Krikorian demonstrates community investment through educational outreach initiatives.

These children represent the future leaders of our community, and investing in them through community reading programs is a natural extension of our heart leadership philosophy.” — Serge Krikorian

BENTON, AR, UNITED STATES, August 12, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Chef Serge Krikorian, Managing Partner and Executive Chef of Vibrant Occasions Catering, recently launched a community reading outreach initiative that brought the joy of storytelling and treats to children at Faith Academy's after-school daycare program. This educational initiative reflects the heart leadership principles that have earned Vibrant Occasions recognition as Heart Leaders of the Year and recognition as a finalist from AY Magazine's "Best Place to Work" award.

During his visit to Faith Academy, Chef Serge read "The Smart Cookie" written by Jory John and illustrated by Pete Oswald to an enthusiastic group of young listeners. The heartwarming children's book, which teaches confidence while providing laughs, follows a cookie with a big heart and an even bigger dream. The story's message about embracing uniqueness and the joy of learning perfectly aligned with Chef Serge's commitment to inspiring others through heart leadership.

"Seeing the bright and excited young minds of our future warmed our hearts," said Chef Serge Krikorian. "We are grateful to have been a small part of their day. These children represent the future leaders of our community, and investing in them through community reading programs is a natural extension of our heart leadership philosophy."

The reading session was complemented by a special treat of mini hot dogs and snow cones, bringing smiles to the children's faces and creating lasting memories. The initiative demonstrates how Vibrant Occasions extends its core values of growth, innovation, balance, awesomeness, and integrity beyond the workplace and into the broader community.

Faith Academy shared their appreciation on social media, stating: "We love Vibrant Occasions Catering and their generous hearts! They blessed our children with a sweet treat this week! We are so grateful for their time and effort put forth to inspire the young generation of our community!"

"Thank you for everything that you do for these kids - they are blessed to have you and your team," Chef Serge expressed his gratitude to Harper Katherine Hammer and the Faith Academy staff for welcoming the Vibrant Occasions team.

This community initiative reflects the transformative power of heart leadership that Vibrant Occasions has embraced since attending the MIBE (Make It Better Everyday) Summit in Denver three years ago. The company's commitment to heart leadership has resulted in exceptional workplace culture, low employee turnover, and continued business growth. Now, through these types of community initiatives, those principles are being shared with the next generation.

Heart leadership emphasizes creating positive impacts on both team members and the broader community. By investing time and resources in local educational programs, Vibrant Occasions demonstrates how businesses can make meaningful contributions beyond their traditional scope of services.

"Our heart leadership journey has taught us that true success comes from serving others and making positive impacts in people's lives," said Mary Krikorian, Managing Partner of Vibrant Occasions. "Community reading programs like this allow us to extend that philosophy to young people in our community who will become tomorrow's leaders."

The success of this initial reading session has inspired plans for future community reading events at additional local schools and community centers. The program represents Vibrant Occasions' ongoing commitment to community investment and youth development through heart leadership principles.

Organizations interested in hosting a community reading session with Chef Serge can contact Vibrant Occasions Catering to discuss scheduling and program details.

About Vibrant Occasions Catering:

Chef Serge Krikorian and his wife, Mary Krikorian, started their catering business in 2002 and have been in the family restaurant business since 1994. Having catered thousands of events over the years as Dinner’s Ready, they launched Vibrant Occasions Catering, a new name that more accurately depicts the level of food and service provided at weddings and social events. Krikorian was born in Lebanon and moved to the United States with his family as an adult entering college. He now hails from the quaint town of Benton, Arkansas. His southern hospitality paired with his penchant for developing unique international fusion-style recipes, especially sauces, has garnered his reputation as foodies' fan favorite in his community and now on the Youtube space for his cooking show, Cooking with the Kriks. After years of dreaming about owning a mobile kitchen, in December 2020, Serge and Mary launched Our Mobile Kitchen with the intention of providing fresh, 5-star quality chef-prepared cuisine to patrons visiting where the mobile kitchen is parked or on site for catered weddings and social, private or corporate events. Krikorian is an alumnus of Henderson State University where he studied business earning his Bachelor’s Degree and met his wife, Mary. He earned his MBA from the University of Arkansas at Fayetteville. Serge became a restaurant entrepreneur when he purchased an old, run-down pizza parlor he and Mary revived called Sergio’s Pizza. After a few years, they knew the restaurant business was not for them. Mary booked their first official catering gig, much to Serge’s surprise. They began receiving more and more requests for catering luncheons and events. The catering business took over after six months and they never looked back. They have three sons who often work in the business around their academic and career schedules, making their enterprise a family-built business.

