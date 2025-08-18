Ilham Aliyev received credentials of Israel’s newly appointed ambassador

On August 18, President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received the credentials of Ronen Krausz, the incoming Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Israel to Azerbaijan.

The ambassador presented his credentials to the head of state, after which President Ilham Aliyev held a conversation with him.

The President noted that relations between Azerbaijan and Israel are expanding year by year across various fields, expressing satisfaction with the level of cooperation and confidence that the friendly ties will deepen further in many areas in the future. The Azerbaijani leader highlighted the broad opportunities currently available for the development of Azerbaijan-Israel cooperation.

President Ilham Aliyev also pointed out that the ambassador’s arrival coincides with a historic period marked by progress in the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia, supported by the United States. He emphasized that this is significant for ensuring peace and security in the region and ending confrontation. The President underscored that these developments open new opportunities for Azerbaijan and the broader South Caucasus region in terms of connectivity and diverse forms of interaction.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed hope that Israeli companies will continue to actively operate in Azerbaijan, as they have in the past. He wished the ambassador success in his duties.

Expressing his honor in presenting his credentials to the head of state, Ambassador Ronen Krausz highlighted his happiness at returning to Baku. He fondly recalled his diplomatic service in Azerbaijan from 2010 to 2015.

The ambassador noted that Israel-Azerbaijan relations are truly strategic in nature, emphasizing the genuine friendship between the leaders and peoples of the two countries.

Ambassador Krausz expressed gratitude for the care and attention shown to the Jewish community in Azerbaijan, noting his multiple visits to the Krasnaya Sloboda settlement (Red Village) in Guba, where he became acquainted with the conditions created for the Jewish community.