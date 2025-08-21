Legal Eagle Turned True Crime Author John Oller Recently Featured on Close Up Radio

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- From the courtroom to historical non-fiction, John Oller bridges a remarkable journey from law to literature with “Gangster Hunters.” A thrilling exploration of the unheralded FBI agents who captured America’s most notorious gangsters of the 1930s, “Gangster Hunters” is a must read for true crime fans. With a career spanning nearly 30 years as a litigator and partner at Wilkie Farr & Gallagher, a large Wall Street firm, Oller shares his meticulous investigative prowess in this, his eighth book, inviting readers into the richly complex world of American history and true crime.

John Oller, a Georgetown Law School graduate, stepped away from a successful law career in 2011 to pursue his lifelong passion for writing. Grounded in American history, biography, and true crime, his work draws from direct experiences and rigorous attention to detail. “Gangster Hunters” is Oller’s latest contribution, immersing readers in a time when America was captivated by the infamous feuds between law enforcement and gangsters like John Dillinger, Bonnie and Clyde, and Machine Gun Kelly.

“Practicing law trained me to explore stories with depth and clarity, to unravel the truth hidden beneath the surface,” explains Oller. “The 1930s were tumultuous—a time of economic despair, cinema’s golden age, and the rise of motorized bandits. ‘Gangster Hunters‘ sheds light on the overlooked heroes, the young FBI agents who, despite their inexperience, pursued America’s most wanted with integrity and resolve.”

In the vein of true crime and historical figures, “Gangster Hunters” highlights agents who operated under the dominant shadow of J. Edgar Hoover, yet whose bravery and dedication shaped the trajectory of American law enforcement. Through vivid narratives and authentic dialogue, Oller portrays the FBI’s relentless pursuit during a pivotal era, illustrating both the professional and personal dimensions of these agents’ lives.

Oller’s research involved delving into newspaper archives, genealogy sites, and family memorabilia, while conducting interviews with descendants of the FBI agents. His approach breathes life into historical accounts, offering readers an intimate glimpse into the lives of figures like Tom McDade, noted for his razor-sharp wit and remarkable diaries, and Johnny Madala, whose valor concealed an underlying inferiority complex. “The agents’ stories needed to be told,” Oller emphasizes.

Beyond “Gangster Hunters,” Oller’s bibliography includes seven other notable works, including “An All-American Murder,” which led to the reopening and solving of a 40-year old murder cold case, and “The Swamp Fox,” revealing the heroic truths behind Revolutionary War legend Francis Marion. Each publication underscores Oller’s dedication to bringing historical truth to light, separating myth from reality with an investigative lens finely honed from years as a practicing attorney.

“I write not just to document, but to evoke the rich tapestry of American history,” Oller reflects. “My goal is to provide a canvas where readers understand the past’s complexities and valor.”

John Oller encourages readers and American history enthusiasts to delve into “Gangster Hunters” and explore the compelling legacy woven through his other works. For those interested in understanding the soul of America through its historical and legal journeys, Oller’s storytelling creates a bridge between past and present, legal reality, and literary narrative.

About John Oller

John Oller is an acclaimed author and former practicing partner at one of New York’s leading law firms. With a background in journalism, Oller’s literary path intimately intertwines history and narrative non-fiction. His works, praised for their depth and authenticity, captivate readers with truth and historical insights.

﻿Close Up Radio featured John Oller in an interview with Doug Llewelyn on Friday, August 15th at 12pm EST

Listen to the Podcast

https://podcasts.apple.com/us/podcast/close-up-radio-spotlights-legal-eagle-turned-true-crime/id1785721253?i=1000722369819

https://www.iheart.com/podcast/269-close-up-radio-242020413/episode/close-up-radio-spotlights-legal-eagle-289871578/

https://open.spotify.com/episode/73Nxhs5VNUy8913LvdFuTQ

For more information about John Oller and “Gangster Hunters,” please visit https://www.johnollernyc.com/

