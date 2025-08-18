RBC’s Top Leadership Welcomes Students at Start of Promising Academic Year

(L-R) Dr. Kimberly Boyd and Dr. Debbie Sydow speaking with an RBC student during Move-In Day. Dr. Sydow and Dr. Boyd conversing with the some of the players on the men's basketball team. RBC experienced a nearly 10 percent increase in enrollment over last year. All three of RBC's on-campus residence halls are currently at full capacity. RBC has more than 200 student athletes—the majority live in the residence halls.

SOUTH PRINCE GEORGE, VA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Richard Bland College marked the official beginning of the academic year by welcoming new and returning students during Move-In Day Weekend. President Debbie L. Sydow and Vice President Kimberly Boyd were front and center greeting students and families as they arrived on campus—a cherished tradition that reflects the College’s deep commitment to community, connection and student support.This year’s Move-In Day celebrations were energized by a nearly 10 percent increase in enrollment over last year, signaling the continued growth and popular appeal of Richard Bland College. The increase comes on the heels of a strong strategic recruitment initiative, in conjunction with robust multimedia marketing efforts, aimed at attracting a diverse and talented student body.“Richard Bland College continues to buck the trend when it comes to enrollment, and once again, we have a record number of students enrolling and moving onto our beautiful campus,” Dr. Sydow said. “Simply put—RBC is thriving.“Student life at Richard Bland delivers on the promise of being living-learning communities.”All three of the College’s on-campus residence halls are currently at full capacity, with a waiting list nearing 100 students. This further underscores the strong demand for on-campus housing and the vibrant residential experience RBC offers.“It’s incredibly rewarding to see so many students across the region and beyond choose RBC as their first choice for higher education,” Dr. Boyd added. “Move-In Day is one of our favorite moments of the year.“It gives us the opportunity to connect with students and their families from day one.”The tradition of top leadership personally welcoming students is rooted in RBC’s core values, which emphasize personalized attention and a friendly, family environment.“Dr. Sydow and I believe in being visible, accessible and available for our students,” Dr. Boyd continued. “That sense of wrap-around support starts the moment they arrive.“We’re here to guide and support them throughout their academic journey.”RBC Chief Enrollment Management Officer Justin May shared some impressive highlights about the incoming class, highlighting the College’s growing reach and impact.“It is truly an honor to have so many students and families have entrusted RBC with their educational goals,” May said. “61 percent of our incoming class are first-generation college students.“We’re also seeing strong geographic diversity, with 28 percent of students coming from Northern Virginia and the Tidewater regions.”Additionally, the campus has welcomed a growing number of international students and Promise Scholars. RBC hosts 88 Middle College and High School College students this year—a 57 percent increase over last year.As the fall semester begins, Richard Bland College stands poised for another dynamic year, enriched by a thriving campus community and continued momentum in enrollment and student success.

President Debbie Sydow on RBC's State of Affairs

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.