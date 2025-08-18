Matrix Basement Finishing Partners with Detroit Lions’ Malcolm Rodriguez and Isaac TeSlaa

MatrixBasements

#1 Basement Finishing Company in America partners with Detroit Lions and exciting players Isaac TeSlaa and Malcolm Rodriguez

Malcolm and Isaac are not only outstanding athletes, but they also share our commitment to engaging with the community and creating memorable experiences.” — Nick Richmond

DETROIT, MI, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Matrix Basement Finishing is excited to announce its partnership with Detroit Lions linebacker Malcolm Rodriguez and wide receiver Isaac TeSlaa as part of its ongoing collaboration with the team.Rodriguez and TeSlaa will team up with Matrix to connect with fans through ticket giveaways, VIP experiences, and behind-the-scenes content throughout the 2025 season. The two rising stars will play a key role in community outreach initiatives and exclusive fan events, offering unique opportunities to interact with the players off the field. “These two players embody the same determination and energy that drive our company,” said Nick Richmond, CEO of Matrix Basement Finishing. “Malcolm and Isaac are not only outstanding athletes, but they also share our commitment to engaging with the community and creating memorable experiences.”Rodriguez, affectionately known as “Rodrigo,” has quickly become a Detroit fan favorite with his relentless energy and playmaking ability. TeSlaa, entering his first NFL season, has already captured the attention of fans and coaches with his determination and grit, making him one of the Lions’ most intriguing new players to watch. Fans can expect to see Rodriguez and TeSlaa featured in upcoming Matrix campaigns, including social media content, event appearances, and special promotions.For partnership updates and fan opportunities, follow @MatrixBasement on Instagram, Facebook, and TikTok, or visit MatrixBasements.comAbout Matrix Basement FinishingFounded in 2009, Matrix Basement Finishing is the Midwest’s largest basement finishing company, known for its quality craftsmanship, innovative design solutions, and dedication to delivering an exceptional customer experience helping homeowners unlock the full potential of their homes.

