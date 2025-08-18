Skin Packaging Market projected to reach US$16.726 billion by 2030 at a significant CAGR of 4.33%

The skin packaging market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% from US$13.529 billion in 2025 to US$16.726 billion by 2030.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- According to a new study published by Knowledge Sourcing Intelligence, the skin packaging market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 4.33% between 2025 and 2030 to reach US$16.726 billion by 2030.The global skin packaging market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years and is expected to continue this trend in the coming years. This growth can be attributed to various factors such as the increasing demand for packaged food and consumer goods, advancements in packaging technology, and the rising awareness about sustainable packaging solutions.This growth is driven by the rising demand for skin packaging in the food and beverage industry, particularly for meat and seafood products. The ability of skin packaging to extend the shelf life of these perishable products and maintain their freshness has made it a preferred choice among manufacturers.The market is also witnessing a shift towards sustainable packaging solutions, with consumers becoming more conscious about the environmental impact of packaging materials. Skin packaging, which uses minimal plastic and is highly recyclable, is gaining traction as a sustainable packaging option. This trend is expected to further boost the growth of the global skin packaging market.The Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the global skin packaging market, with countries like China, India, and Japan being the major contributors to the growth. This can be attributed to the increasing population, rising disposable income, and changing consumer preferences towards convenient and sustainable packaging solutions.Overall, the global skin packaging market is poised for significant growth in the coming years, driven by various factors such as the increasing demand for packaged food, advancements in packaging technology, and the rising awareness about sustainable packaging solutions. Manufacturers and suppliers in this market are constantly innovating to meet the changing consumer demands and stay ahead in the competitive landscape.Access sample report or view details: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/global-skin-packaging-market As a part of the report, the major players operating in the skin packaging market that have been covered are Plastopil, Multivac, WestRock Company, G.Mondini Spa, Amcor plc, Berry Global Inc., Sealed Air, among others.The market analytics report segments the skin packaging market as follows:• By Material Typeo Polyethyleneo PVCo Ionomero PET• By End-Usero Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG)o Food & Beverageo Retailo Others• By Geography• North Americao USAo Canadao Mexico• South Americao Brazilo Argentinao Rest of South America• Europeo United Kingdomo Germanyo Franceo Italyo Spaino Rest of Europe• Middle East and Africao Saudi Arabiao UAEo Rest of the Middle East and Africa• Asia Pacifico Chinao Indiao Japano South Koreao Taiwano Thailando Indonesiao Rest of Asia-PacificCompanies Profiled:• Plastopil• Multivac• WestRock Company• G.Mondini Spa• Amcor plc• Berry Global Inc.• Sealed Air• Dow• Wentus• DurapakReasons for Buying this Report:-• Insightful Analysis: Gain detailed market insights covering major as well as emerging geographical regions, focusing on customer segments, government policies and socio-economic factors, consumer preferences, industry verticals, other sub-segments.• Competitive Landscape: Understand the strategic maneuvers employed by key players globally to understand possible market penetration with the correct strategy.• Market Drivers & Future Trends: Explore the dynamic factors and pivotal market trends and how they will shape future market developments.• Actionable Recommendations: Utilize the insights to exercise strategic decision to uncover new business streams and revenues in a dynamic environment.• Caters to a Wide Audience: Beneficial and cost-effective for startups, research institutions, consultants, SMEs, and large enterprises.What do Businesses use our Reports for?Industry and Market Insights, Opportunity Assessment, Product Demand Forecasting, Market Entry Strategy, Geographical Expansion, Capital Investment Decisions, Regulatory Framework & Implications, New Product Development, Competitive IntelligenceReport Coverage:• Historical data from 2022 to 2024 & forecast data from 2025 to 2030• Growth Opportunities, Challenges, Supply Chain Outlook, Regulatory Framework, Customer Behaviour, and Trend Analysis• Competitive Positioning, Strategies, and Market Share Analysis• Revenue Growth and Forecast Assessment of segments and regions including countries• Company Profiling (Strategies, Products, Financial Information, and Key Developments among others)Explore More Reports:• Smart Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/smart-packaging-market • Global Biodegradable Plastic Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/biodegradable-plastic-packaging-market • Food and Beverages Anti-Counterfeit Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/food-and-beverages-anti-counterfeit-packaging-market • Seafood Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/seafood-packaging-market • Meat Packaging Market: https://www.knowledge-sourcing.com/report/meat-packaging-market About UsKnowledge Sourcing Intelligence (KSI) is a market research and intelligence provider that uses a combination of quantitative and qualitative research techniques to deliver comprehensive, in-depth insights to clients. Our approach to market research is centered around the concept of 'Knowledge Sourcing' - the process of gathering data and insights from multiple sources to create a comprehensive and well-rounded picture of the market. KSI's core services include market intelligence, competitive intelligence, customer intelligence, and product intelligence. KSI's approach to market research is designed to help clients make informed decisions, identify opportunities, and gain a better understanding of their target markets. By using a combination of primary and secondary research techniques, we provide clients with detailed insights into current market trends, customer profiles, competitor analysis, and product performance. KSI's market research and intelligence services enable clients to make informed decisions, develop strategic plans, and identify areas of opportunity.

