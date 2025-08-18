InventionHome® Inventor Creates Tool That Offers Multi-Function Sawzall Attachments for Surface Preparation

PITTSBURGH, PA, UNITED STATES, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Arthur S. of Young Harris, GA is the creator of the Speed Scraper and Sander, a versatile set of attachments engineered to convert standard Sawzall power tools into effective scraping and sanding devices. The product allows users to quickly remove old paint, varnish, and other surface coatings with a single power tool setup.Traditional surface preparation involves frequent switching between multiple handheld tools, such as scrapers and sanders, which can be labor-intensive and time-consuming. Manual sanding and scraping also demand physical effort and may require periodic sharpening or replacement of blades and sanding surfaces.The Speed Scraper and Sander system addresses these challenges by providing a modular attachment shaft that interfaces directly with the Sawzall bit. The shaft is designed to accept a variety of end attachments, including scraper blades and sanding pads, which are secured via nut and bolt fasteners for stability. Users can swiftly interchange attachments to match the requirements of their project without disconnecting the power tool.Key features and benefits include:• Sawzall-Compatible Attachments: converts a standard reciprocating Sawzall tool into an efficient scraper or sander with minimal setup.• Modular Shaft and Attachment System: allows secure fastening of multiple scraper blades or sanding pads via nut and bolt mechanisms for stability during operation.• Reduces Tool Swapping: minimizes downtime by enabling rapid interchange between scraping and sanding without needing separate hand tools.• Increased Efficiency and Reduced Fatigue: power-assisted scraping and sanding save time and physical effort compared to manual methods.This product is suitable for surface refinishing tasks across construction, remodeling, and woodworking projects. It ultimately provides a practical enhancement to existing power tool inventories. The system simplifies workflows while delivering consistent, high-quality surface preparation results.Arthur filed his Utility Patent with the United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) and is working closely with InventionHome , a leading invention licensing firm, to sell or license the patent rights to his Speed Scraper and Sander. Ideal licensing candidates would be U.S. based product manufacturers or distributors looking to further develop and distribute this product innovation.Companies interested in the Speed Scraper and Sander can contact InventionHome at member@inventionhome.com. Inventors currently looking for assistance in patenting, marketing, or licensing their invention can request information from InventionHome at info@inventionhome.com or by calling1-866-844-6512.About InventionHomeInventionHomeis a top-rated invention marketing and product licensing company dedicated to helping inventors successfully patent, prototype, and promote their new product ideas. From securing intellectual property to connecting with potential licensees, InventionHomeoffers a streamlined path to commercialization. Learn more at https://www.inventionhome.com or email info@inventionhome.com.For expert guidance on every step of the invention process, visit our growing library of inventor resources and articles at https://articles.inventionhome.com

