LEAP East Announced as an Official Sponsor of 2025 Saudi Super Cup in Hong Kong

Saudi Super Cup to be hosted at the Hong Kong Stadium from 19th – 23rd August between Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadsiah, Al-Nassr and Al-Ahli

As a connector and facilitator at the intersection between technology and sport, LEAP East is proud to be a sponsor of the Saudi Super Cup at the Hong Kong Stadium from the 19th to the 23rd of August.” — Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, August 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Riyadh and Hong Kong, 18th August: LEAP East, the inaugural Hong Kong tech event taking place in July 2026, has been announced as an official sponsor of this week’s Saudi Super Cup football tournament in Hong Kong. The sponsorship is made possible with the support of SMC Group, the exclusive commercial partner of the Saudi Arabian Football Federation.Now in its 12th edition, the Saudi Super Cup is an annual football tournament for clubs in the Saudi Pro League that were successful in major competitions from the previous season. Cristiano Ronaldo is expected to play for his club, Al-Nassr, as Al-Ittihad, Al-Qadsiah, and Al-Ahli make up the other three participating teams. The tournament will be hosted at the Hong Kong Stadium from the 19th to the 23rd of August.The Saudi Super Cup is organised by the Saudi Arabian Football Federation (SAFF) and this year will represent the first time the tournament has been held in the Far East. The move to Hong Kong represents SAFF’s strategy to increase the international visibility of Saudi football and build ties within the global football community. The tournament aims to strengthen existing relationships between Saudi Arabia and the broader APAC region, promoting exchanges in sport, tourism and culture.LEAP East’s sponsorship of the Saudi Super Cup represents a natural fit for LEAP. The award winning and transformational tech event regularly features content tracks on the future of sports technology, as well as a Sports Arena Stage, at its annual gathering in Riyadh. And since its inception, LEAP has enjoyed strong support from some of Asia’s most high-profile tech leaders, highlighting synergies between Hong Kong and Riyadh as disrupters and drivers of technology.LEAP East, organised by Tahaluf , will take place at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre from 8–10 July 2026. The event is supported by the Ministry of Communications and Information Technology (MCIT), the Saudi Federation for Cybersecurity, Programming and Drones (SAFCSP), the Hong Kong Tourism Board, and the Hong Kong FinTech Association (FTAHK). It will feature a lineup of 200+ world-class speakers, including Alpha Lau, Director-General of InvestHK; Simon Loong, Founder & CEO of WeLab; Dr. Ted Suen, CEO of the Hong Kong Applied Science and Technology Research Institute (ASTRI); Prof. Nancy Ip, President of the Hong Kong University of Science and Technology (HKUST); Sunghyun Park, Co-founder & CEO of Rebellions AI; and Cindy Chow, Executive Director and CEO of the Alibaba Entrepreneurs Fund.Annabelle Mander, Executive Vice President of Tahaluf, explained: “As a connector and facilitator at the intersection between technology and sport, LEAP East is proud to be a sponsor of the Saudi Super Cup at the Hong Kong Stadium from the 19th to the 23rd of August. This partnership also reflects Saudi Arabia’s commitment to supporting sport and football on both the local and global stage, strengthening the Kingdom’s presence in the international sporting community.”She added: “We regularly see a lot of collaborations between sport and technology, so LEAP East will help both tech and sports enthusiasts get a glimpse of what the future holds when we open our doors in Hong Kong on the 8th of July 2026.”

