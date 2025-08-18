Deputy Minister Cassel Mathale: Passing Out Parade

Thank you Programme Director,

The Deputy National Commissioner: Policing, Lt Gen TC Mosikili,

The Free State Provincial Commissioner, Lt Gen BB Motswenyane;

All Divisional Commissioners present;

All Generals, Brigadiers and Senior Officers present;

The Commanders and Personnel of SAPS Mthatha Academy;

Representatives of the Labour Unions, SAPU and POPCRU;

Our guests of honour – the trainee Constables on parade;

Distinguished guests, parents, families and friends,

Members of the media

All invited guests

Ladies and gentlemen

Good morning!

It is both an honour and a privilege to address you today, as we witness the culmination of months of hard work, dedication and determination. Today, we celebrate the graduation of these newly trained police constables who have undergone the Introductory Police Development Learning Programme (IPDLP).

Whilst we are gathered here in Mthatha, the Acting Minister of Police, Professor Cachalia, is presiding over the passing out parade in the Eastern Cape at the SAPS Academy Bhisho. Simultaneously, four more passing out parades are taking place at SAPS academies across the country. Altogether, 1 918 are standing on parade today.

Let me start by saying we have had a sad week indeed as the men and women in blue with three of our own killed in cold blood within a space of 48 hours by savage, ruthless animals. This is not only an attack on the Justice and Crime Prevention Security Cluster, but it is a direct attack on the authority of the rule of law and the state.

When you get posted to respective police stations, do not die with the tools and resources that we have given you. Implement the objectives of the police safety strategy. Be decisive in defending your own lives and lives of our law-abiding citizens.

To the proud graduates on parade today, we extend a heartfelt congratulations on this remarkable achievement. When the SAPS called on young people of South Africa to join its ranks, you answered the noble call to serve and protect the people of this country, and for that you deserve our deepest respect and gratitude.

By heeding this call, you have displayed your willingness to subject yourselves to the discipline and hard work that comes with being a member of the SAPS. Your commitment to policing is critical to our nation. The Constitution of the Republic of South Africa tasks the police with a solemn responsibility to uphold the rights of all citizens. Among these rights is the right to life, one of the most sacred rights enshrined in our Constitution. This is not just a job; it is a mission to safeguard the very foundation of our democracy.

In line with government’s National Development Plan, the SAPS is working towards Vision 2030 and part of the vision is to professionalise the police service, ensuring that police work within the confines of the law, uphold human rights while rendering quality professional service to communities. These are the issues that members on parade are well aware of.

Members on parade, from this day forward, you wear the badge of the South African Police Service not as decoration but as a constant reminder of your oath. The badge is a symbol of trust and with trust comes responsibility. In every decision you make, always remember the SAPS Code of Conduct that was read to you earlier. This SAPS bible, as we call it, guides you on how to professionally conduct your day-to-day duties. Your conduct will either strengthen or weaken the bond between police and the people of South Africa.

You have been equipped with substantial insight into legislation that governs policing and being a police officer. So, always be mindful that whatever action you take in executing your duties is done within the confines of the law.

Corruption, abuse of power or neglect of duty will not only betray your oath, it will betray the very people who now look to you for protection. Stand for what is right, even when no one is watching.

Another thorn in the flesh of the SAPS is that of gender-based violence and femicide. Within our ranks it will not be tolerated. When you feel that emotionally you cannot take it anymore, do not hesitate to go and see our Employee Health and Wellness (EHW) practitioners who are professionals trained to help you in times of need. In the EHW we have pastors, social workers and psychologists.

You only have to choose which practitioner will help you with your issue. Please utilise these people in your time of need. Let us be good examples to the communities that we serve and let us implement that which we have learned when such cases are reported.

You all look neat and beautiful in your uniform. This uniform must at all times be worn with pride and dignity. Always remember that your duty is to serve the people of South Africa. Let your actions be guided by justice, fairness and the values enshrined in our Constitution. By doing so, you will not only earn the respect of your communities but also strengthen the integrity of this esteemed organisation.

To the parents, spouses, children and loved ones: we know that the calling your loved ones have chosen comes with personal sacrifice. We thank you for lending your sons and daughters, husbands and wives, brothers and sisters to the service of the nation.

And lastly to our new constables: you are stepping into a career that demands bravery, compassion and an unshakable sense of duty. You will see humanity at its best, and at its worst. But in every situation, remember you are the thin blue line between order and chaos, safety and danger, hope and fear.

As you march off this parade ground, carry this truth with you – you are now part of something greater than yourselves. South Africa is counting on you. Serve with honour. Serve with pride. Serve with heart.

Congratulations constables. The journey begins now.

I thank you

#ServiceDeliveryZA